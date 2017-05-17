UWA Student Guild Condemns Anti-Semitic Flyers

On Wednesday 17th May 2017, paper slips were left on cars parked on the University Campus that contained content that denies the occurrence of the Holocaust and diminishing the horrific experiences of those who were persecuted throughout the Holocaust. The identity of the person or people who have been distributing these paper slips are unknown at the current time.

The UWA Student Guild condemns the content and distribution of these paper slips and stands in solidarity with students and staff who have been impacted by this cruel act. The message of these flyers is deeply hurtful and disrespectful to several groups on campus and the wider student population. The UWA Student Guild strongly believes that all students should feel safe and respected on campus at all times.

Nevin Jayawardena, the 104th UWA Student Guild President urges students to seek assistance if they feel distressed as a result of these actions. “Student Assist is a free and confidential service offered by the Guild for all students on campus to access in response to the issues resulting from this terrible act. UWA also has a free counselling service that is available to all students.”

“If you need to speak to someone please get in touch with the UWA Student Guild’s Student Assist team at assist@guild.uwa.edu.au, the Australasian Union of Jewish Students at jessicagr@aujs.com.au, the UWA Counselling services at 6488 2423 or Lifeline Australia at 12 11 14.”

MEDIA REFERENCE
Nevin Jayawardena – 104th Guild President
E‐mail: president@guild.uwa.edu.au
Phone: (08) 6488 2294

Posted on May 18, 2017

