The Best Cheap Eats on Campus

We know it can be hard to eat well on a student budget – but skipping meals certainly doesn’t help your grades. So we’ve rounded up some of the best meal options currently on campus under $5 and $10*.

Hackett Cafe

Fresh off the bus with $5 to spend? Stop by Hackett to grab a quick bite like a jaffle sandwich ($4.05) or a taco ($4.95).

Feeling extra hungry? Willing to spend $10? That’ll get you your fill of comfort food like pasta of the day ($8.90), mac and cheese (from $6.20) or an American-style sloppy joe burger or gourmet hot dog (both $6.75) with change to spare. For those with a sweet tooth, try the banana hotcakes ($6.75) – because you’re an adult and you can have dessert for lunch if you want to.

Or if it’s not quite lunchtime yet, a bargain big breakfast ($8.55) will hit the spot!

Village Cafe

Home to the Wok’s Cooking range inspired by Asian hawkers markets, Village offers a drool-worthy selection at affordable prices, from dim sum baskets ($4.95), BBQ pork, chicken or red bean buns ($1.80), and fried rice or noodles (from $4.75) to a range of delicious freshly-cooked stir fries (from $7.20). There’s also an array of sushi and Arirang pre-packed meals for $10 or less – perfect if you’re in a rush.

The Tavern

The Tav’s newest specials are some absolute bargains which go down perfectly with a cold drink in the courtyard! On Mondays, grab a dim sum basket starting from $5. On Thursdays, try the authentic Malay-style satay – just $5 for 3 sticks (chicken or beef) with ketupat rice, cucumber and peanut sauce. Yummm.

Quobba Gnarning Cafe

Down at UWA’s most hipster hangout in Reid Library you can use paella ($3) as a base for a meal and add on your choice of chicken wings, drumsticks, kebabs, lamb kofta, or eggplant parmigiana (from $2 to $5), all while having change from a $10 note. You’ll also find lots of salads, raw balls and juices to up your #cleaneating Insta game.

Catalyst Cafe

Down in the Barry J Marshall Library there are lots of fresh and healthy options. A Turkish bread packed with chicken, roast beef or vego fillings, toasted or fresh comes in under $8. And for those 8am lecture days we’re addicted to the breakfast bar where you can mix and match yogurt, muesli and fruit.

Around Oak Lawn

Pretty much everything at Subway is under $10, but if you want change from a fiver, go for the six inch sub of the day – just $4.50! You could spend the savings on a drink or sweet snack at Boost Juice or Rocketfuel to wash it down.

And to mix things up, we have different food trucks every day of the week. We’ve tried them all (yep, it’s a tough job) and sussed out the best bargains.

Greek Streats (Tue, Wed, Thu) offers delicious souvlaki with lamb, pork, chicken or falafel for just $10, and everyone’s favourite chips – Spartan fries loaded with fetta and addictive spices for $7.50.

For a Monday falafel fix, Meast is your go-to – but you might just be tempted into their amazing sweet potato fries instead. On Tuesdays and Fridays, try the falafel plate (loaded with salad, flatbread and hummus all for just $10) at Flying Falafels. And to round out the falafel roster, Shawarma Club (Wed, Thu) does 6 of ’em for $4. They also have a tasty shawarma sandwich in flatbread for $8.50, and other snacks that are cheap as chips, like hummus and flatbread ($4) and, well, chips ($3). Vegans rejoice! #everydaywe’refalafeling

Soul Cocina Cantina (Mon, Tue, Fri) does $8 tacos – and they’re the real deal. Think pulled pork and pineapple with salsa verde, or a vegetarian option with smokey beans and pico de gallo. Mmmm. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, $8 will get you Oporto’s tasty chicken wrap.

The Stuffed Spud (Mon, Wed, Fri) serves up nachos and jacket potatoes loaded with a choice of gooey fillings, mostly $10 or less. And finally there’s the always popular Jumplings (Mon, Tue, Wed) serving up tasty Japanese dumplings and Zambrero (Tue) with fresh and healthy Mexican meals!

So there you have it – a long (but by no means exhaustive) guide to some of the great cheap eats on campus. What’s your favourite foodie find? Have we missed something? Show us on Instagram with #uwastudentguild. And if there’s something new you’d like to see available at uni, email catering@guild.uwa.edu.au with your suggestions!

P.S. Don’t forget, if you’re ever strapped for cash the Guild Student Assist team is here to help you out with loans, grants, meal vouchers and a food pantry.

* All prices listed for Hackett, Quobba Gnarning, Village and Catalyst Cafes are Guild member prices (10% off full price)

Posted on May 12, 2017