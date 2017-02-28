DAMSEL | Fringe Review – Fafi D’Alour & The Delinquents

Fafi D’Alour & The Delinquents was one of the most enjoyable Fringe shows that I have ever attended. The cabaret ensemble featured four talented women who entertained the audience for one hour, dressed in bedazzled outfits and combining dance, sensuality and music in the best possible way. Jazz singer Amelie Peters and three burlesque performers – Madame Fafi D’Alour, Emily Raymond and Georgia van der Sman – spent the night capturing every ounce of our attention with their femininity and cheek.

The show combined live music as well as pieces by powerful performers such as Rihanna, Beyoncé and Etta James to keep the audience captivated. Amelie’s raw, sensual voice was hypnotising – she is a powerhouse and brought the house down with every single solo. The Black Flamingo tent felt too small and her voice was uncontainable.

What was outstanding to me was how the music and the dance seemed to complement each other. With a combination of burlesque, ballet, jazz, contemporary, lyra and contortion, these women accented every beat in each song, often in heels. Were they beautiful? Absolutely. However, their beauty wasn’t what left your jaws hanging in awe – it was their confidence and power. Whether it was Fafi D’Alour taking off all her clothes and shimmying with only pasties on her nipples, Emily performing contortions or Gigi hanging suspended in a pose from an aerial hoop for several moments – these women were unabashedly in control of their bodies. You couldn’t help but want to learn how to be in their shoes.

Of course, burlesque wouldn’t be as enigmatic as it is without its costumes and props. Covered in sequins, pearls, feathers and glitter, these women dazzled the audience with the glamour of it all. And just as you got used to the large burlesque feather fan, you realised that the great Fafi D’Alour was performing a striptease for you and revealing what was no doubt some very expensive lingerie. Armed with simple bags or sparkly hats, these women used the simplest props to create drama and entertainment. Each new segment left you curious as to what each woman was going to wear next.

Last but not least, no cabaret show would be complete without a little sex-related humour. While the dances, lyrics and stripteases were undoubtedly sexy, sex was also used as a tool for humour. The funniest moment of the night came when one performer ripped a black dildo out of another’s handbag during a segment. The laughter and shock of the moment was suspended until the segment finished. The show was spectacular and definitely worth the watch for this moment alone!

Written by Ishita Mathur

Posted on February 28, 2017