DAMSEL | Words with Miss NAIDOC 2016 Shelley Cable (Part Two)

Shelley Cable is a financial analyst and the winner of Miss NAIDOC 2016. Damsel had the opportunity to talk with her about her experiences as a Noongar woman, the importance of financial literacy and Indigenous affairs. Check out 100 Days of Deadly Mob, a project run by Shelley Cable and Mikayla King that seeks to showcase the stories of 100 Indigenous inspirations in Perth.

This year Fremantle postponed Australia Day celebrations and Invasion Day protests around the country were large and successful. However, it’s difficult to change viewpoints because many people become very defensive and assert that this situation is not their fault. What would be a good way to get the conversation started on this topic?

Well those people are right – it’s not their fault. You can take any issue pertaining to Aboriginal affairs and people will always go on the defensive saying, “We didn’t do it so we shouldn’t have to pay for it.” Survival Day has been a thing since 1788. It’s our National Day of Mourning and I think it’s tricky to have a day of celebration on the same day as a day of mourning. You purposely are excluding a whole bunch of people and considering they’re the First People of this country, it seems a bit disrespectful to do that. My people understand what happened on the 26th of January 1788. People realise that Terra Nullius came into existence on that day. It said that Indigenous people don’t exist, they have no governance, they have no structure and they are just savages to be classified as flora and fauna. That is what happened on January 26. Do we really want to celebrate that as a country over 200 years later?

Do you think postponing the day is a good idea or should the celebration be abolished altogether?

There’s been a lot of talk about what day we should change it to. I think the date will get changed as the education process happens. As more people learn about, they see that it’s wrong. It’s just offensive, rude and disrespectful. I want an Australia Day – I just don’t want it on January 26. There are no plans to abolish it because Indigenous people also love to party! We just want to say that it’d be great if we didn’t party on our day of mourning. That’d be great. I fully applaud Freo for what they’ve done. It was a massive day. It was amazing. They reckon about 15,000 people came to the event. It was a massive risk and Fremantle got a lot of flak for what they did.

They spoke to the elders before taking a decision.

Yes and that’s the right way to do it. When a group of elders is telling you something maybe you should listen to them or at least try it and they did. I think they got rewarded for it. They’ve been punished by the State and Federal Governments but the 15,000 people that rocked up showed what democracy looks like. If this many people want the date to be changed, maybe we should give it a second thought. I was really heartened by that. I specially flew back from Canberra to attend it.

I saw an idea floating around that Australia Day should be changed to Mabo Day – the day that Terra Nullius was abolished.

That would be the complete opposite of the current Australia Day! If I had to pick a day, it’d probably be during NAIDOC Week. It would either be Sorry Day or Mabo Day. Mabo Day is probably the best day to be honest. At the same time, I realise that 97% of this country aren’t Indigenous so I wouldn’t expect it to be changed to that date. It’d be the most beautiful thing ever. Even January 1st logically makes a lot of sense since that’s when Australia actually became Australia. It would mean that we get one less public holiday which sucks. Honestly, it would be beautiful to celebrate Indigenous history on Australia Day because they were the First Australians and still are.

The death of Miss Dhu was tragic and her family continues to seek justice. Police brutality against Aboriginal people is an issue that many people don’t like to talk about – perhaps because it involves a discussion on structural and institutionalised racism. How do we force a nation that considers itself ‘multicultural’ and ‘post-racial’ to confront its racism? How do we change that perspective?

A lot of it has to do with white guilt – people who just don’t want to acknowledge what happened or what is happening because it makes them feel bad or they’d prefer that it didn’t happen. It’s a way of ignoring history. It’s one of the biggest issues that we face – people just don’t talk about it. They go on the defensive and they’d prefer to not talk about it at all. I think it’s about removing the guilt and saying, “You didn’t personally do this and no one’s saying this is your fault. We just want you to acknowledge that it happened because that goes a long way.”

It needs to be a journey. You can’t just state these things as fact unfortunately. People will get defensive if you bring up something that they don’t agree with. I think it’s about realising what we stand for now, that we haven’t done it in the past and that we need to acknowledge that. It’s only when you do that that you can actually move on.

I think it has a lot to do with education. It’s not in schools – primary or secondary. I didn’t learn any of this in high school. Even I didn’t think of it as Invasion Day until a few years into uni when I realised that I was taught that incorrectly. We get taught about when Australia was ‘found’ or ‘discovered’ but history is about who wrote certain parts of our story. Therefore, good education goes a long way. I think we’re doing a lot better now. Young people today are certainly getting more experience what with cultural training in the workplace etc.

Those who don’t learn about their history are doomed to repeat it. Do you think we just need to apply a general focus on Indigenous history and culture or should it be a separate subject in and of itself?

I would love it if everyone could learn everything Indigenous but I don’t think that’s going to happen. It’s important to integrate Indigenous culture, people and languages into everything we do. Instead of having Indigenous kids go with their Aboriginal and Islander Education Officer, all children should get that opportunity. They go and learn about their history but the rest of the kids don’t. That’s really unnecessary. It’d be awesome to learn Noongar in class as well as French and German. There are not many language speakers today which is an issue but we have to revive it. This would be a great way to do that. We need more non-Indigenous people getting involved with Indigenous issues.

We learn about European history so why not Indigenous history? The way the curriculum is written is that Aboriginal history is an option so often it gets ignored. It has a lot to do with the fact that teachers don’t know how to teach it because they’ve never learnt it themselves. I don’t think it’s their fault and they have such a packed curriculum as is. I know we can’t include everything but we should make Indigenous history a mandatory part of the curriculum. One option is to have an immersive experience where you have a whole week on Indigenous history, get people in and make connections. There are so many of us and apparently no one knows where we are!

Indigenous women earn far less than their male and/or non-Indigenous counterparts. How can women, particularly non-Indigenous women, do to close the wage gap? Have you experienced the wage gap yourself?

At this stage I don’t think I’ve been party to it yet because I’ve been involved with multinationals and they’re very strict on making sure that there is no gender pay gap. I work with Shell and for the first time, they’ve had a positive pay gap of 0.2% – the women earned more than the men.

I’ve taken a very strong stance. I did a talk at Global Shapers late last year who are the high achievers in every community. They’re made up of volunteers under 30 and they organise events. Global Shapers are in every country except North Korea and Syria and they have thousands of members. The organised me and a few others to speak on the global gender pay gap.

A friend of mine who works in a senior position at Shell made a very good point that despite good intent, the pay gap just happens. Often he finds if he offers a pay package to a woman, she accepts it but a man often asks for more that what was offered, suggesting that more money is required to make his acceptance of the offered position worth it. The fact that a candidate has asked for more money is often all it takes to get a higher paid job. Since then, I have always promised myself to ask for a higher price based on what I deserve because I refuse to personally be the gender pay gap.

Knowing the fact that men have no problem with asking makes it a lot easier for me to ask. I always compare my actions with what a white man would do. If I think in that position, he’d ask to get paid or to get a raise or to get something covered financially, then I’ll ask too. For example, asking for travel costs to be covered for a speaking gig. Since I’ve been asking people, they’ve been more than happy to say yes and I’ve realised that perhaps inadvertently I’ve been the global gender pay gap in the past. I think the onus unfortunately does fall on women to be more assertive but it’s simple and something that we can all do even if it’s uncomfortable or getting someone to negotiate on your behalf. It’s really tough asking for money for yourself.

This is a tip I got from someone else – pretend to have a P.A. and send all your speaking requests etc. through to them. People will value you more highly because they assume you’re an important person. I’ve got a friend who does that and apparently it works really well. It’s just a self confidence thing. You have to do things that men would naturally do. It sounds a bit silly – you shouldn’t have to change who you are but it works. I’m sure it’s uncomfortable but it’s better than being the gender pay gap.

I think men are more like to feel entitled to certain things and therefore ask for them whereas women are taught to take what they’re given and be okay with it.

Exactly. It’s not polite to ask for money. I was brought up that way. I was brought up to never talk about money. I learnt something from a panel in Sydney just last year – we were talking about the different conversations that men and women have during dinner parties. This is all stereotypical but it happens. Men will be around the barbecue talking about their share portfolios, people who got a pay raise etc. They talk about money. Women are in the kitchen asking about each others’ children and those kinds of things. As girls, we are taught that good girls don’t ask about money. Men on the other hand are proud of what they earn and are more likely to share it with other people. I found that very interesting – that we’re conditioned that way from a young age.

I read somewhere that there’s no place for politeness in business. If you want something, you have to ask for it.

I disagree that you shouldn’t be polite. You can always be polite to everyone. You can ask politely. Just don’t be afraid to ask for something if you feel like you deserve it. Half the issue is realising what you deserve. I was recently asked to speak in Brisbane and attend a week-long conference. I had to tell them that I’d have to take annual leave from work so I’d appreciate it if they paid me for the time that I was working for them. They told me they’d think about it and came back to tell me that they wouldn’t pay me. Last year, I’d have said that was cool and that a trip to Brisbane with expenses paid would be fine but this time I asserted that a week of my time is worth something. It’s okay if they can’t pay me because of a lack of funding but I just need to set my own standards. It’s a journey and it’s really uncomfortable. The first time that I asked for money, I hated it. But the more you do it, the more you begin to worry less about it.

What advice would you give to young Aboriginal girls and women who are trying to start their own journey as businesswomen or community leaders?

If I was talking specifically to women, regardless of whether they were Indigenous or not, I’d tell them to find their network. I’ve found that women are the ones that have given me chances. They’re the ones who have given me scholarships or speaking opportunities. I find that women can be very motherly and they want to look after you and if you have potential, people will flock to you. You need to get in with the right people and talk to more people in general. In particular, women are much more likely to help a chick or a sister out, so to say.

I read a stat recently that males are twice as likely to employ males if they’re recruiting and females are twice as likely to employ females. So use that to your advantage and meet up with as many women as you can. At the same time, it is important to have networks that are different to you because white males are the ones who tend to be able to provide big breaks into industries. To begin with though, talk to women and build your networks. They’re incredibly powerful.

Do you identify as a feminist?

Yeah, for sure! I don’t think it’s a dirty word anymore. I think it used to be an extreme thing which played into stereotypes. You can go around your life and not be super muscular or play into those ridiculous stereotypes. To me, feminism is about being equal and who wouldn’t want that? Do you prefer to stay where you are? I don’t think so. I identify as a feminist because I refuse to be the global gender pay gap. It’s one of the ways that I try to promote equality.

I try and make sure that our voices are heard. If you spot a problem, you should do something about it. For example, if you go to a speaking panel and it’s filled entirely by males, write to the organisation after to let them know there’s a problem. People value diversity these days so that makes life a lot easier.

Do you think that feminism as a movement needs to make some changes in order to be more inclusive?

I think if they don’t make changes, they’ll find that they’re actively excluding women of colour or disabled women etc. It’s often that Black women – as just one example – are spoken about only in the percentage that they are similar to white women. In the feminist movement, the issues that are faced by white women would be brought up and so Black women would never get the chance to say, “Hey, as Black women, we face these additional problems that you don’t know about.” Since they’re in the minority, apparently their issues don’t matter or are deemed less important. There needs to be a specific and conscious effort to include people that are different to the mainstream in that cohort. Conscious effort needs to be taken to include minorities or they will be excluded by default.

I find that we get othered and we need to be brought into the mainstream too.

Of course. We’re women too and our experiences are typical of women. They might not pertain to the majority of women but they are still important. Part of our experience will match those of the mainstream, but there are still other things that need to be considered.

Why are Aboriginal role models and leaders needed for the community?

You need to see someone that looks like you doing something that you want to do before you believe that you can do it. It’s quite simple. If you want to be the first female CEO of a company and there’s only ever been males employed in that position then you’ll consider that to be a job for males. You need to be able to see yourself in that role. Visualisation is so important for achieving goals and if you can’t see women in that role then it’s more difficult. I’m sure you could imagine it but it’s a lot stronger to see someone who looks like you achieving things. I found that hugely helpful. If I see women in powerful positions then I want to be like them one day. It inspires you. I don’t relate to males in higher positions especially since there’s so many of them and they’re so similar. I’m not like them so I find it hard to ask them for advice.

I find, especially in the finance sector with Indigenous business, there is no one working in that spectrum. I know only a handful of people working in that spectrum across the country and the fact that no one talks about it or considers it as a career option makes the cycle continue. We need to put women in positions of leadership and publicity. We need platforms to spread our message if we want to see change.

Who do you consider to be your role model?

So many women. They tend to mostly be Indigenous women. There are a couple of entrepreneurs who live on the east coast. One of them is Kristal Kinsela. She had to give up custody of her children to her ex-partner to be able to pursue her career. She’s a consultant now but she works ridiculously hard. She’s getting big breaks from SBS, she’s been in newspapers, and she’s writing a book and generally doing amazing things. She is just so incredibly passionate about what she does. I would love to do what she is doing. We match in terms of personalities so I can see myself doing what she does. She’s ten years further down the track than me and I’d love to be like her.

There are heaps of women though. They tend to mostly be Indigenous businesswomen. I get drawn to people who work with passion. I want to make a difference in people’s lives. If I can make a difference in this world, then I want to do it. But there are so many Indigenous businesswomen and once you break into the circle, you realise exactly how many of them there are. Even I didn’t realise how many there were until last year.

Learning more about Indigenous culture and achievements is very important. If we talk about Indigenous people, we are presented with stereotypes rather than their reality.

I’m running a Facebook project called ‘100 Days of Deadly Mob’. Deadly is basically the word for awesome and mob means people. It’s essentially Humans of New York but for our mob in Perth. We’re sharing stories of 100 people that tend to go unnoticed and deserve to be recognised. We’re almost done. It’s been so great. We meet up with people and make the best connections. You get to bond with people and it’s just really nice. There are so many local heroes that are Indigenous that nobody knows about. It doesn’t mean that we’re not here – just that no one’s had the platform to give to them before. We’ve been doing that for about three to four months now.

It’s almost finished but we’re looking for a way to extend it past 100 days. We’ve had 200 nominations and we realise all the nominees are equally as deadly but Mikayla and I do this on a voluntary basis so we’re finding a way to decentralise the project. We’re very bad at delegation but we’re working on it.

Thank you so much for your time!

Thank you so much for speaking with me.

Interviewed by Ishita Mathur

