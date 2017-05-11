DAMSEL | The Corporatisation of Motherhood

The following content could be distressing to readers. Damsel advises discretion and would like to provide a content warning for abuse and toxic parenting.

DISCLAIMER: I, the author, am a white cis woman. However, I will be discussing issues that surround society’s blatant erasure of the trans narrative. If I have said anything inaccurate or not been truly reflective of trans issues, please feel free to comment and amendments will be made.

Envision this for me: you wake up on a picturesque Sunday and gather your lovingly made presents as well as a necklace that your dad helped you buy. You and your brother sneak into your parents’ room where your mother is a vision of smiles and warmth, eagerly awaiting her well-deserved Mother’s Day. The sunlight streaming through the window reflects off your porcelain white skin as you graciously present your mum with homemade candles, cards and words of affirmation on her perfect parenting as your father smiles benignly in the background.

Sound absolutely nothing like your family? Congratulations, you make up the majority of the world. But you’d never know that from the constant and unrelenting barrage of advertisement presenting a white cis heteronormative narrative that so rarely exists in real life. My own personal levels of salt towards this issue have really reared their head with the recent passing of my own excellent mother. As a family with a single mother for the majority of our lives, our family never fit that perfect narrative. But it was easy to ignore that when I could just focus on her.

Why Mother’s Day though? My father also passed when I was very young and if I’m completely honest, Father’s Day never bothered me as much. I now feel like this is because of the complex exalted position mothers are given in society; they are the nurturers, the carers, the ones who will always love you and do what is best for you.

Yeah, the only problem with this position is that it is utter rubbish. Some mothers use this position to engage in horrific levels of abuse, both emotionally and physically, with the reason being “I’m your mother and you will respect me!” What a horrible day for those children who are estranged from their toxic mothers, being reminded of that position that their own mothers attempted to drive into their heads for most of their lives. If that situation sounds like your own, rest assured that I see you, I love you and you’re doing the right thing by disengaging with the abuse. Being the primary female caregiver of a child is absolutely no reason for emotional manipulation and you deserve better.

There is also the issue that families are complicated groups that more often than not, do not make up the perfect “mother-father-children” dynamic. Families can be made up of mothers, fathers, cousins, uncles, aunts, grandparents, your best friend’s parents who took you in etc. none of which get a special day to celebrate on the same level of Mothers Day. There are also trans mothers, non-binary mothers and genderfluid mothers who face even more issues surrounding this day. Given that there is little to no LGBTQIA+ representation of parenthood in the media, it can become a convoluted and painful time for those whose gender does not fit into the gender binary. Does the word “mother” necessarily equate to “female”? Will it be difficult for kids at school to take their mother into Mothers Day morning tea due to the prejudices of others? Why must heterosexuality equate to reproduction?

These are questions of which some of us can remain blissfully unaware, but the reality is that many people face significant issue when it comes to Mothers Day and the erasure of the narratives of their lives.

The blatantly sexist marketing that is blasted out to us is another problem all on its own. When Father’s Day rolls around, the advertisements are for power tools, fast cars, tickets to sporting games and all things considered “masculine”. For Mother’s Day, the advertisements are for clothes, pyjamas, jewellery, perfume, make up, skin care and home appliances. Everything your mother needs to fit the perfect patriarchal image of feminine gender roles!

You might be thinking, “Well what should we do instead, you whiny feminist???” I say we ditch the bloody days! So few families actually fit the image that capitalist money-grabbing advertisements are trying to shove down our throats that I think we’d do perfectly fine without them. If you want to appreciate someone, wait until their birthday – it’s the one day the greeting card industry didn’t invent.

Written by Holly Protoolis

