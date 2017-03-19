DAMSEL | Silvia Quan

“I live my life, fighting every day, as a woman, a feminist, and a woman with disabilities.” – Silvia Quan

Silvia Quan is a Guatemalan lawyer and disability rights activist. As a visually impaired person in the 1990s, she faced a lot of discrimination as a student including being rejected at job interviews due to her blindness. For over twenty years, Quan has been attempting to improve human rights in Guatemala, Latin America and the world as a whole. From 2003-2013, she was the Officer for the Protection of Persons with Disabilities at the Attorney General’s Office for Human Rights in Guatemala. She was the Vice-Chair of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities from 2015 to 2016 and played an important role in drafting the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Quan began to lose her eyesight in her teenage years when she was starting her tertiary education. She faced significant difficulty getting access to disabled-friendly facilities both at her university and at public offices, and there was very little talk of disabled rights at the time. This led Silvia to becoming personally involved with local associations that advocated for visually impaired folk.

Her academic background includes an undergraduate degree in Mathematics, a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Postgraduate in Social Management, Interdisciplinary Studies in Gender, and a Master’s Degree in Human Rights. Her experience includes academic and statistical research work at the Universidad del Valle in Guatemala. Quan has worked in the UN to ensure that their work on disability rights includes the voices of women. In her opinion, the capabilities of women are largely underestimated, which is detriment not only to women, but to society itself. She has previously stated, “I proudly identify myself as a woman with disabilities, first, then as a person with disabilities…a subject of rights and not an object of pity, of medical or psychological treatment.”

Quan’s work aims to provide disabled women with physical accessibility to education and health and rehabilitation services, as well as to forms of information and communication. She also wants to remove ableist and misogynistic stigma that affects disabled women and paints them as economic and social burdens to society, and as asexual beings. This stigma means that they are more susceptible to sexual violence. As such, Quan advocates for the implementation of educational, legal, administrative and social measures which will eliminate all such violence against women with disabilities and protect these women from these threats. She also wishes to combat all ableist forms of discrimination that limit their employability, and access to a living wage and decent standard of living.

In Quan’s point of view, mainstream feminism often excludes the issues that disabled women face, even though it looks at other intersections of life. She was recently honoured with the International Advocate Award by the U.S. International Council of Disabilities (USICD).

Written by Ishita Mathur



Like and follow us on Facebook! | Become a Damsel contributor

Posted on March 14, 2017