DAMSEL | One Year on From Lemonade – The Triumph of White Mediocrity

“The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.” – Malcolm X

Music, vocals, visuals, costumes, choreography. Beyoncé.

It’s been one year since Lemonade – the album that ushered in a new era of my life. An era of assertiveness, authenticity and art. The album famously combined music and spoken word and represented love and pain – universal themes portrayed through the unique experiences of African-American women. The album was a visionary project that inspired creativity in its rawest form. It was a widely anticipated album that unabashedly celebrated Black history and culture, hopping from genre to genre and emotion to emotion.

The first time I watched Lemonade I cried. I re-watched it tonight and I cried again. I can’t help that it evokes something visceral within me. Perhaps that’s because Beyoncé breathes such soul into her art. Perhaps it’s because I see her as the epitome of what it means to be a woman – a being filled with light and darkness, a being that endures, a being that emerges from difficult situations as the undeniable victor. There is anger and sadness to be felt in the hour long film, life lessons to be learnt, and catharsis to be achieved. Perhaps that is why Lemonade was critically acclaimed. Every person that sat down and watched it learnt something about what it means to be human.

So why did Lemonade not win Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards? Why was Adele’s 25 awarded when it was widely proclaimed to be her worst album yet, while Lemonade has been referred to as Beyoncé’s magnum opus? The answer is simple – white mediocrity. I love Adele; she is a talented singer with evocative songs, relatable lyrics and a vivacious personality. Nevertheless, 25 was an inferior album in comparison to Lemonade. It was a reiteration of all of Adele’s previous works – love songs expressing regret and nostalgia. Neil McCormick from The Daily Telegraph stated that the album covered “much of the same kind of musical and emotional terrain” as 21 and was “the equal of its predecessor”.

It’s easy to see the amount of effort and detail that went into producing Lemonade – from the outfits of hundreds of background dancers to complicated sets to insightful and empowering lyrics, the album tore through every expectation of what a Beyoncé album is meant to be like and proved once again that Beyoncé is the queen of the music industry. While Lemonade was groundbreaking and took risks in its jumps from hip top to country to rock, 25 was the reproduction of a familiar template Adele knew would be popular.

When Beyoncé’s self-titled album lost in 2013 to Beck, the Grammys stated that commercial sales are not what make a good album. However in Lemonade’s instance, this was clearly not the case since 25 outsold Lemonade but definitely was not the album with more critical acclaim. Lemonade’s poor sales can be attributed to a wide variety of reasons – such as the fact that it was only available for download on Tidal upon its release, a platform that most consumers don’t use as readily as Spotify or iTunes. However in terms of critical acclaim, it’s clear to see that Lemonade’s incredible 92 on Metacritic far outshone 25’s respectable 75. So what was the excuse this time around?

It seems that Black women need to work ten times as hard to be placed on the same level as white women who don’t do anything special at all. And even then, they are not given their rightful accolades. To me, it is ridiculous that a talented, influential and revolutionary artist like Beyoncé has not yet won Album of the Year when mediocre artists like Taylor Swift have walked away with the award twice.

The day after the Grammys Solange, Beyoncé’s sister and an incredible musician in her own right, pointed out in a now-deleted tweet, “There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year while there have been over 200 black artists who have performed.” It’s thoroughly suspect that the Grammys continually use Black artists as entertainment and a way to gain more viewers worldwide but don’t find reward Black musicians for their accomplishments in art. It’s thoroughly suspect that Black art and Black artists are not given the same respect that their white counterparts are.

25 is certainly a great album; you can listen to it on a rainy day while crying over your ex. But Lemonade is so much more – it is a microcosm of the world we live in wrapped into one hour of incredible music and fantastic visuals. All this begs the question – what does Beyoncé have to do to win Album of the Year? Beyoncé’s loss is emblematic of the deep-seeded racial divide in America. Short of becoming a white woman overnight, there’s nothing Beyoncé can do to get approval and the respect she deserves from the white people who sit on the Recording Academy for the Grammys.

Written by Ishita Mathur

Posted on May 11, 2017