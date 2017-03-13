DAMSEL | Loujain al-Hathloul

“I’m focused on increasing the number of women who stand in elections.” – Loujain al-Hathloul

Loujain al-Hathloul, born 31 July 1989, is a Saudi Arabian women’s rights activist and social media figure. She was ranked 3rd in the list of Top 100 Most Powerful Arab Women 2015. On December 1, 2014, she was arrested and detained for 73 days after an attempt to cross the border in her car from the UAE to Saudi Arabia on defying the female driving ban. Hathloul has 232 000 followers on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s only country to forbid women to drive. While women are not explicitly banned from driving, they are not awarded licenses and women who drive in public are fined and arrested. Saudi Women launched a series of social media campaigns to protest an easing of restrictions.

Al-Hathloul filmed herself driving from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia to protest the ban. Police forced her to wait in the car overnight after confiscating her passport. Before her arrest she tweeted details of the 24 hours she spent waiting to cross into Saudi Arabia after border officers stopped her. She and a friend who drove supplies to her from Dubai, Maysaa al-Amoudi, were arrested after being ordered to cross the border in their vehicles. They were referred to a Saudi terrorism court because of their social media posts but were ultimately released in a little over two months.

Luckily, her family were supportive of her activism. Despite being a former navy officer, her father sat in the passenger seat with her while she broke the law. Fahad Albutairi, al-Hathloul’s husband, helped produce a viral video called “No Woman, No Drive” taking a light-hearted look at the law to the tune of a famous Bob Marley song.

In 2015, al-Hathloul announced her intention to run for a seat on the local council in Riyadh District 4 however she was swiftly blacklisted among several other women by Saudi authorities. The move was reversed following an appeal. Women will be running for office and voting for the first time after being granted limited rights in 2011 by the late King Abdullah – there are thought to be more than 900 women are among the nearly 7,000 candidates.

Despite progress, there’s still a lot of work to be done. The election leaflets of female election candidates cannot include their photographs, and they are not allowed to publicly address men at campaign meetings. Hopefully al-Hathloul’s activism and drive will create long-standing change in Saudi Arabia and give women the political rights they deserve.

Written by Ishita Mathur



Posted on March 14, 2017