DAMSEL | Grace Mugabe and Zimbabwe’s Leadership Crisis

Women exercise agency; we have the ability to decide what is or isn’t right for ourselves, to pursue our ambitions, and determine where our priorities in life lie. However, the patriarchal nature of our societies, cultures and nations places limitations on our ability to exercise that agency. Often we uphold inequities and inequality, because it serves our interests to do so, or because there are few options available to us. By default, women in leadership positions are regarded with suspicion. We are held to be our societies and nations’ moral conscience. We are hailed as moral guardians, which is a double-edged sword that absolves men of their wrongdoings as it polices women’s behaviour and desires.

This feature is the last of a series of three looking at key women figures in Zimbabwe’s political landscape and historical memory. The first looked at former Vice President Joice Mujuru. The current feature builds on the second piece about Sally Mugabe, otherwise known as Zimbabwe’s “original” First Lady. Sally was Zimbabwe’s good wife; the kind of wife who stood by her husband despite many betrayals. She is also a wife who was central to shaping perceptions of her husband, Robert Mugabe, as suitable for leadership. Sally is venerated in Zimbabwe as having been a positive influence on Mugabe, largely because she did not try to “usurp” her husband’s office; that is, she did not undermine his authority.

On the other hand, we have Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s mistress. Grace’s relationship with Mugabe began as an extramarital affair on the part of Mugabe, while he was married to Sally. They had children outside of wedlock. Grace is the homewrecker that led Mugabe on an errant path of human rights abuses and continued consolidation of a one-party state. Unlike Sally, she has leadership aspirations and would be pleased to find herself as the next President of Zimbabwe. Grace Mugabe is very unpopular in Zimbabwe. It is not unusual to hear Zimbabweans refer to her as “hure”. She is the “whore” that is hungry for a lavish lifestyle. These are not kind words.

Zimbabwe has general elections scheduled for 2018. Despite the fractures and factionalism of the ruling party (and opposition parties), ZANU-PF has endorsed Robert Mugabe as its preferred candidate. Over the past week, a scandal arose. Grace stated at a rally that, “Even if God decides to take away Mugabe, we will have his name on the ballot and millions of people will vote for his corpse.” Within ZANU-PF, there are two factions, G40 and Lacoste. Grace is aligned with G40 and is highly influential within that grouping, the broader party, and nation. Having the President’s ear doesn’t hurt.

During his traditional birthday interview this year, Mugabe tacitly endorsed Grace as a potential successor. In 2014, Grace led the ousting of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru from ZANU-PF. She is, therefore, a key player in the succession battles. There is widespread recognition that Grace’s power is derived from her husband’s Presidency, and that without him, her influence will diminish. Her popularity is not as widespread as Mugabe’s tacit endorsement might suggest. Whereas Sally Mugabe had made it possible for her husband to ascend to power (marriage is a sign of maturity), Grace has leveraged on her husband’s stature to secure herself political power. This is the perception in Zimbabwe and it makes her unfavourable.

For a while Grace was not an active political player. She sat in the back seat. Since 2014, she has emerged as a formidable player and someone to be taken seriously by anyone aspiring to the Presidency. She is central to the consolidation of Mugabe’s power within ZANU-PF. For a while she behaved herself well, which is what people expect of a “homewrecker”. Her emergence as a key figure within ZANU-PF has unsettled dust and unleashed unrelenting character assassination(s) against her. My aim here is not to absolve Grace of her failings, key of which is dedication to the consolidation of authoritarian rule in Zimbabwe. My aim is to highlight the widespread belief that women are not suitable for leadership positions and should not engage in civic and public life to the fullest extent possible, except insofar as they support patriarchal nation-building projects.

As wives, women are supposed to check and balance their husbands’ power through loving devotion, without calling into question gross exercises of that power (at home and professionally). What is interesting about Grace is that she ultimately accepts the hierarchical and patriarchal nature of Zimbabwean society and the particular masculinist national narrative that underpins it. She recognises that her influence is derived from her husband and strategically utilises that to her advantage. In many ways her and Mugabe are using each other; they both need each other to maintain their respective positions. However, despite Grace not challenging the patriarchal national narrative, her assertiveness in Zimbabwe’s political scene means she is not a “good” wife.

To be regarded as a “moral guardian” is to be set up for failure. Whether we support the entrenchment of one-party rule, corrupt practices, including misuse of public funds, or whether we are activists fighting for young girls to gain access to education, or academics challenging views that are taken for granted; the mere fact of being women makes us unsuitable for leadership in society’s eyes. However, there is more to womanhood than being a “good” daughter, mother or wife. What is “good” is highly contestable and yet, notions of “the good wife” constrain and undermine women’s agency and close off leadership opportunities.

As women, we are not perfect. We should not be regarded as our societies and nations’ moral conscience. We are not moral guardians. Men and women have shared moral responsibilities; to place the weight of such responsibility wholly on women’s shoulders is to deny us the human ability to make mistakes and to decide our own fates, including in partnership with men. When women in leadership positions fail to live up to expectations, their gender and whether or not they are a “good” woman, wife or mother is not the factor to focus on. Instead, we should critique the content of their work and professional activities. If we fail to do this, by default, we indict leadership by women.

Written by Tinashe Jakwa



Tinashe Jakwa is a UWA Master of International Relations student.

Posted on March 8, 2017