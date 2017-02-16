DAMSEL | Fight for the Beeliar Wetlands – Words with Indigenous Activist Gail Beck

Gail Beck is a recipient of the Order of Australia Medal, a mother of five and an Indigenous activist who has over 2,000 generation connections to Country. She has been fighting against anti-Aboriginal Australian racism for over thirty years and is passionate about being a community development practitioner. She works at the South West Aboriginal Land and Sea Council and spoke with Damsel about saving the Beeliar Wetlands and much more.

Hi Gail, thank you for speaking with me. I wanted to talk to you about the protests happening at the Beeliar Wetlands. How important are these protests? Do you think they will be able to sway the government?

First of all, I want to make it clear that these sites are as important as whatever things one holds dearest. The area is our university, our highest cathedral and a place for ceremonial gatherings. I can’t stress enough that these sites should totally be left alone. In regards to swaying political groups: they have made promises and they did stop it before. I believe the construction can be stopped but Barnett should never have done this.

I think one big problem is that most people don’t understand the importance and sacred nature of these sites. Could you explain what these sites mean to you?

Since time immemorial, Aboriginal people have been here. Many writers put 40,000 or 60,000 years as an estimate but I don’t put years on that time. It’s from the beginning. There’s been hundreds and hundreds of other sites destroyed but these sites were born around the same time that we were for very special reasons. I’m trying to explain this in the best way possible without getting into too many cultural specifics – this is a generalisation.

I’ve described them before as the world’s biggest cathedral. It was a teaching ground, a ceremonial ground, and a hunting and gathering ground. There were women’s sites, men’s sites, birthing sites and burial sites. That’s how important it is. People say that the system there is a water purifier. It’s not just a swamp – it is a part of our ecosystem and environment. It is all part of our web of life. The environmental web of life and cultural web of life are interconnected and they are both being destroyed along with our precious flora and fauna. There are trees there that are over 500 and 600 years old. They want to put a bollard around a 100 year old introduced oak tree but they won’t save ancient trees. They should just leave it alone.

How would you characterise the solidarity action which is happening at the moment?

Oh my god, it’s out of this world. The newspapers have given us a lot of negative publicity by saying that we’re all ‘radicals’ or ‘crazy, old hippies’ or that we’re all unemployed. They’ve really demonised us but it is a magnificent community that is coming together. They have enough common sense and knowledge to know that this area should not be destroyed. We’ve got professors, doctors (both medical and otherwise), parents, grandparents and children – normal, everyday people who know that this is so wrong.

This demonisation is extremely biased and devoid of facts.

Well, the owner of the West Australian has a piece of the pie! It’s absolutely biased because another family member is gaining from it. There’s rats everywhere. There was a project put together in 1962 when Aboriginal people were flora and fauna so we were not at the table. We were brought to the table in the mid-1990s. The man running the meeting said to my Elders in the room – who I was sitting with – and other knowledge holders, “Why didn’t you say this back in 1962?” I had to get permission from the Elders to say something because I was wild, which they knew I was, so they gave me the go ahead. I pointed out, “We were flora and fauna then. We didn’t have a voice. We are here today.” We managed to stop the Labor government then. As for now, there’s a lots of rats making a lot of money.

What would you like to say to the public who are reading these biased articles?

I’d say that we’re not about to stop development. What we are fighting for is to stop the destruction of Country which will affect us all because it is interconnected through the environmental and cultural web of life. It’s not about anything other than that. Listen to the wisdom of the land. The people still carry that wisdom. We’ve got a voice now.

Historically, we were not meant to survive. Today, our greatest people are in prison. West Australia is number one in locking up our youth, number one in locking up our women and number three in locking up our men in the world. They are the people who have the capability of increasing our population. Our young people should be involved with gaining knowledge but they can’t. The government and descendants of the first colonialists tell us that they have been studying us but they forget that we have been studying them as well. We can see what they are trying to do to our people. We could name and shame but we are not like that and the time is not right.

I wanted to speak to you about protests that have been happening against the Beeliar Wetlands. For example, ‘Silence Speaks’ that happened at Forrest Chase. Do you think that these kinds of protests are effective?

Absolutely. There was a presence and it held things up. It was a massive statement – a thousand people standing in silence. People would have started saying, “What’s going on there?” They would have educated themselves whether they were pro or against. It was a form of raising awareness.

Unfortunately, that protest wasn’t covered by major news media.

No of course it wasn’t. It wouldn’t be in their benefit. They’d be gaining from Roe 8.

A lot of protestors have been arrested although it is our democratic right to protest.

Surely, it is our cultural right – and our connections and affinity with Country is written everywhere – to stand up and protest. We should not be arrested for doing that but they get around that by claiming ‘obstruction’. We are First Nations people and our people should have the right to stop the destruction of our Country. It’s our land although in their law, it’s not. One good thing is that the law is still in the land.

How can non-Indigenous people, such as myself, stand in solidarity with Noongar people on this issue?

Join ‘Rethink the Link’ and show your support because in all the protests we’ve had since we gained a voice from the 1930s on, we’ve never had much non-Indigenous support. We saw some support in the reconciliation decade but here in south-west metropolitan WA, we’ve been fighting the fight for over 190 years. We’re battle fatigued. Showing the love would be good. I’m hearing things that my Elders – who would now be 120 years old – heard 40 years ago.

We’ve been trying to give solutions for a very long time but the last thing they want is for us to reunite. Our families were structurally destroyed and we were removed from Country. The last thing they want is for all of us to get all of that back and start loving each other. They introduced a ‘JIG syndrome’ – the same as was used in big, wealthy cotton fields in the American South on black slaves – in order to deal with us. Introduce jealousy, insecurity and greed into a community that doesn’t know those values and sit back and watch them fight each other.

While I was speaking with Miss NAIDOC 2016 recipient Shelley Cable, she spoke not only of the Stolen Generation but also Stolen Wages. A lot of people seem to think that Indigenous issues are a thing of the past and we live in a post-racial society where the past is no longer our fault. Do you think the events of the past have had an influence on today’s situation?

People who usually say things like that are descendants of perpetrators and new migrants who don’t understand our history and have been given propaganda about how bad we are. To tell us to “get over it” is ignorant and disrespectful. I was affected by the Stolen Generation. My grandmother lost all her wages. She was put out to service to a family until she was 60 with no wages. Our stories are only now just getting out there. To move forward, educate yourself about the truth. Read some of the books that our people have written because they come from the heart and a place of truth. Writing those books are a way to heal.

Are there any books in particular that you would recommend?

There’s a whole heap. Read about the stories of Stolen Generation, stories of Country, the frontier fights etc. Neville Green wrote a lot – he’s pretty famous.

Nowadays there are a lot of young Indigenous people who are doing great work organising protests and speaking at public events. How can we maintain youth momentum and get non-Indigenous youth involved?

Get yourself educated, go to events and make an Aboriginal friend or friends. Get to know us. Yes, there are a lot of people on the streets. We’re only 3% of the population here in the west. Half of a percent of our people are in the public eye and dealing with transgenerational trauma through substance. Another quarter percent of our population who are very poor, on welfare and doing their very best. We’re sick, we’re dying.

All I can say is – learn the facts, have some empathy and acknowledge the truth. If you hear a friend say, “Oh, they get free cars and the Prime Minister pays for their daughters’ weddings,” point out that that is bullshit. Some of the questions I’ve been asked are so ridiculous. I can’t help but think, “Are you kidding me?” Get educated and be mythbusters! We’re not bad people. The majority of our mob are teetotallers; they’re very cultural, they spend time with their families, they’ve got jobs and they send their kids to school.

I agree. The best way to bust down stereotypes is to educate yourself.

Yes, bust the myth. I don’t look Aboriginal but I’m not a white Australian. I often hear the stories of upsetting meetings with government. I’ve been to meetings, introduced myself and why I’m there and been blown away by the derogatory stuff which gets said in front of me. I have to say, “You’re talking about my people.” It’s a change of mindset – these attitudes have been ingrained for a very long time.

They were trying to cover up Terra Nullius. They told lies. This country was built on a lie and they’re been trying to destroy us ever since. And a good way to do that is to destroy the sites that connect the Country with the people who look after it.

Survival Day this year was characterised by a lot of peaceful protests. What are your thoughts on that?

Look, this year, it wasn’t even called Survival Day. Even though there were a few Noongars were involved, a Wadjulla [non-Aboriginal] group have taken it over on behalf of the City of Perth. We, and the Elders who started Survival Day years ago, fought back. We’re disappointed because it’s now out of Aboriginal people’s hands. They’ve paid a few Noongars to perform but we used to own it and now they don’t even call it Survival Day. I feel sorry for the Elders because ours is a grassroots community and everyone used to go. I didn’t go this year.

What is it called now?

It’s now called Birak. I was just a bit disappointed when I heard that. That there was no mention of our survival. It’s important to talk about how the day started because they decided to pick the day that colonisers put the British flag in to celebrate Australia Day. We’ve been fighting that for 20 years and that’s how Survival Day came about. The name was a protest in itself.

Do you think that it would be best to get the date changed or should the day be abolished altogether?

Just change the date – that’s what we’ve been saying. Don’t make it on the day that you put the flag in and started the genocide. It had a ripple effect right across the country from there.

A suggestion I saw was that Australia Day should be held on Mabo Day (3 June). What do you think of that idea?

That would be a good idea because that was the day when he blew away Terra Nullius. That would be a perfect day but I don’t know how many staunch white, upper class gentry would allow that. If they make that hard decision, I think the country would be on its way to healing. If not, there’s another day – which is where they got the green and gold from – and that is Wattle Day which on September 1st. We’re a bit short on public holidays in September so why not pick that date? That’s my suggestion.

Why do you think the pushback against changing the date is so harsh? Surely changing the date shouldn’t be difficult.

It’s ego. “We can’t change that. I made that decision so it’s staying.” They want to continue to create that divide because that day divides us. Have a look at it – it turns the Blackfullas against the Whitefullas.

You said that you don’t look Aboriginal. Do people often say offensive things to you without knowing you’re Aboriginal?

Yes, I look European – very Italian. I don’t have the Aboriginal nose and I tan very easily. People have asked me in the past, “How much black do you have?” and I’ve replied “The same amount as you.” You either are or you aren’t – it’s in your heart. We come in many different colours, sizes and shapes but we’re all family.

Interviewed by Ishita Mathur

Learn more about ‘Rethink the Link’ on their website or Facebook page.

