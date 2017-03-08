DAMSEL | A Look at Women in Aviation – Words with Tammy Augustin

Damsel contributor Abbey Dunne got the chance to interview Tammy Augustin – pilot and President of Women in Aviation, Australia. The focus of the interview was to not only learn about the organisation, but also to understand what it does to aid women in aviation, as well as learning firsthand what needs to change in the aviation community to encourage not only more women to become involved, but also in encouraging more women to step up as mentors. Tammy provides valuable insight into the world of Australian aviation. With an amazing career, and phenomenal involvement in a large variety of organisations, her knowledge and understanding provides an insight few possess.

For those who don’t know or haven’t heard about the organisation, what is ‘Women in Aviation Australia’?

Women in Aviation Australia are affiliated with Women in Aviation International (WAI), so we are the Australian body of WAI. WAI have in between 13,000 and 14,000 members, with the Australian chapter being developed in November 2015. Membership for WAI has the option of joining the Australian chapter, so that members can be involved with what’s going on within their region.

What kind of events does the organisation run?

It kind of varies. Each chapter across the globe does various things in regards to what their goals are. Our Australian chapter is very focused on key initiatives, such as our Air Born Outreach Program, which is focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects. Here at Women in Aviation we are very focused on women in STEM subjects, not just pilots, whereas some associations focus solely on pilots. We focus on both pilots and everything else across the spectrum, whether that is engineering, traffic control, or at a corporate level.

We’re finding through our research that a large percentage of the population lives around coastal areas, however about 50% of our population is regional according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. We’ve therefore developed a program centred on STEM subjects and we’ve got our very own supersonic Zara Jennis. We call her Doctor Z. She’s the brains behind it all and she happens to be a physics teacher and a pilot. She came up with the idea of flying herself out to these remote areas and delivering STEM training to the schools, which is the basis for what we’re now trying to launch around Australia. We’ve now got the program designed, and need funding and to get the word out there so that we can run the program for 3 years, through years 10, 11, and 12, in order to gain some understanding as to why we have so many girls who go into engineering drop out, or complete their degree and then don’t go into the field.

We want to gain an idea from a year 10 perspective about what subjects they’re studying, where they intend to go with it and what we can then do to produce programs in the future with that information. We’re also very focused on our scholarship program which we’re hoping to get launched this year; we have the international program which gives away approximately $500,000 USD each year to both women and men (as the organisation is open to both), across all fields, so there’s scholarships available for engineering, traffic control, and anything involved with engineering really. We’re actually hoping to have our own regional scholarship for those living within Australia, as you can apply for the international ones, but they are usually limited to their country of origin. You can get visas to go there to learn to fly, or various other things, so it is a little bit restricted in that way, which is why we would like to have our own regional scholarship.

We also have Girls in Aviation Day, which is held once each year, and that’s a day to celebrate – and basically share with women and young girls – the benefits of aviation. Lots of our members participate in Women in Aviation week, which is held in line with International Women’s Day. We do lots of things like that which include getting out into the community and encouraging getting girls to get out into the field. We also have a huge focus on our mentoring program, one of which is being run here by three Qantas pilots in the organisation. It will give people the opportunity to have a mentor through every stage as they develop through the ranks. We’re hoping to have some mentoring camps to bring mentors and mentees together.

Lack of mentorship and finances was one of the reasons I stopped perusing flying myself. It was mostly due to lack of encouragement.

Yes, it is very hard to find a mentor. It’s difficult, and we find that having the organisation open to both men and women helps that. About 40% of the organisation is male and that’s fantastic because we call them the champions of change. They’re the ones willing to get involved and mentor these girls. We hear all this stuff about gender bias which is still very prevalent, especially in engineering, but we’ve got a lot of guys here to change that, which is why they joined the organisation. The mentoring is a huge part in changing the attitudes towards women in aviation, and in encouraging more girls to get out there. There are huge amounts of opportunities to get involved. Whether you’re looking for a mentor or looking to become a mentor, all the information is there online and it’s worth having a look at. If you’re happy to put your hand up then we’re happy to take what we can get.

What got you involved in flying?

Well, my introduction to flying was when I was about 4 years old, with my Dad and one of his mates. I was sort of propped up on some lunch boxes and that was it for me. Once I saw what the world looked like from above, I was very determined to become a pilot, so that’s what I did. My reason for getting involved in women’s organisations is because I found it so isolating. I grew up in Tasmania and I didn’t have really any friends there flying. I didn’t have any other women in the flying school with me, and even when I moved to South Australia, there were some girls but not many, and I thought that this needs to change. You know you get the odd comment. I remember this one instructor saying to me, “Well if women were meant to fly aeroplanes then the sky would be pink. You might break a nail or something, or your makeup might run.” There were some comments like that and I thought this is really bad and it needs to change. I can do this as well as anybody and that’s why I got involved in so many women’s groups. I’m a member of various numbers of groups. I’ve been part of the Australian Women’s Pilots Association pretty much as soon as I got my license, and I’m involved with the Ninety-nines so I fly over to the US for that. I’m involved with so many organisations because I believe I get a little something from each of these, and also to network and to learn. But the main reason I got involved is to be that change; to show that the girls can do just as well as the men. A little drop in the ocean may only be a little drop but eventually it’ll become a ripple and hopefully it’ll grow.

If you could give once crucial piece of advice to a woman pursuing a career in aviation, what would it be?

I guess to just persevere. Don’t give up because there are a lot of challenges, but persevere and seek out somebody in the industry that you can get support from. Nothing is out of reach. You know the glass ceiling is still there but we’ve put some big cracks in it now, so my biggest advice to anybody would be to keep at it. It’s so self-satisfying when you achieve your goals and do what you love every day. With aviation, there are always challenges and we’re constantly learning, and if that’s what you love then keep at it.

Interviewed by Abbey Dunne

