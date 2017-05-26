Your rights at work | A guide for international students

Working can come with a whole range of challenges – especially when you’re an international student!

Common problems international students have at work include being underpaid; not getting other entitlements like breaks, penalty rates or leave; or being asked to do “trials” which don’t end in paid employment (despite the trial going well).

It’s important to know what you’re entitled to and where to go for help if your employer’s treating you unfairly. Here’s a quick guide to help you navigate the world of work in Australia!

Know your rights

When you have a job, you should be aware of things like:

The minimum rate of pay (for normal hours, weekends, nights, holidays and overtime)

When you will be paid

What breaks you’re entitled to during your shifts

The minimum and maximum lengths of shifts

Any paid and unpaid leave you can take

Your rights if you get hurt at work

How much notice your employer has to give to dismiss you, and what they can and can’t dismiss you for

There are certain minimum standards that ALL employees in Australia are entitled to, as well as specific rules related to different industries and for part-time vs. casual employees. If your employer hasn’t provided all this information, ask them for it, and also check out the Fair Work Ombudsman’s information for international students for more details on your rights (and obligations). If something about your workplace doesn’t seem fair to you, question it!

Get help

The Fair Work Ombudsman is an independent office that provides free services to all workers and employers in Australia. They are the best source of information if you have any questions about your rights and responsibilities as an employee, or want to complain about a breach by your employer.

If you’re looking for another job, the UWA Careers Centre has lots of informative resources and practical workshops to help you with applications and interviews. They also have an online jobs board with lots of part-time and casual opportunities.

And of course, the Guild Student Assist team (consisting of professional social workers and a counsellor) is always here to help if you don’t know where to go! They can provide independent, confidential advice and support, and help you to contact suitable support services. Don’t hesitate to get in touch.

