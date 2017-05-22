Win an exclusive VIP experience for Element | End of Semester

Choose your own VIP adventure!

Element, the biggest Tav party UWA has ever seen, is coming up next Friday 2nd June, and we’re giving you the chance to win an EXCLUSIVE  customised VIP experience!

Just tell us what your ideal VIP experience would be like, and if you’re the lucky winner we’ll  make all your dreams come true… (within reason, of course).

Terms & Conditions

  • To enter, comment   on the competition post on Facebook saying what you’d like a VIP Element experience to include. There is no restriction on the length or form of your entry.
  • Competition closes on Wednesday 31st May at 12pm Perth time.
  • The winner will be selected at random and announced on the competition post on Facebook on Wednesday 31st May at 4pm Perth time.
  • To be eligible to win you must be over 18 and a 2017 UWA Student Guild member.
  • Prize consists of access to a VIP area at Element for the winner and four friends, along with up to $300 worth of products or services. Items requested in the winner’s entry may be substituted at the Guild’s discretion.
  • Element event tickets are not included in the prize. If the winner and four friends do not have tickets, they will be given a discount code and an opportunity to purchase tickets. (Note: this is an 18+ event; ID is required for entry.)

Posted on May 22, 2017

23 May
