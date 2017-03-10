Why volunteering is great for your career

Did you know that 92% of employers believe volunteering expands an employee’s professional skill set?

People volunteer for all sorts of reasons – to help causes they’re passionate about, meet people with common interests and make friends, or to have fun! But one priority for a lot of students is getting job-ready – and it just so happens that volunteering can help you prepare for your career in many ways.

Explore your career options

Volunteering allows you to try on different organisations, roles, or sectors without job-hopping. Volunteering isn’t the same as being on staff, but it can expose you to the work of an organisation in a more meaningful way than becoming a member or following them on Twitter.

Expand your networks

You can expand your personal and professional networks: Volunteering in a field you’re interested in working in gives you exposure to people who are in the know when it comes to job openings, affiliated organisations, conferences/training and people you should meet. If you have a good experience volunteering, your supervisor might serve as a reference when you’re applying to jobs.

Build a track record

Not-for-profit organisations value dedication to their issue area. By building a track record or working for a specific cause and turning your values into action, you will demonstrate to your potential employer that you are committed to – and educated about – their area of concern.

Demonstrate desirable qualities and skills

Volunteering can demonstrate your initiative, dedication, ability to work as part of a team, time management and many more qualities that employers look for in an ideal employee.

Look for a role where you can develop and demonstrate transferrable skills (like teamwork, time management and communication) and/or hard skills (like using certain software, speaking a language or developing websites). The Guild Volunteering team can help you find opportunities that suit you!

Check out our article on making the most of volunteering in job applications for more info on how to identify and showcase these skills on your résumé, cover letter and selection criteria.

