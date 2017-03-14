Why classes are cancelled next Wednesday

You’ve heard the rumours, and we can confirm they’re true. All UWA labs, tutes and lectures before noon on Wednesday 22nd March are CANCELLED. You’re welcome!

But don’t start planning to sleep in. In fact, you’ll probably want to set those alarm clocks even earlier coz we’ve got something waaaaaay more fun in store for you. No offence to ACCT1101….

It’s PROSH day – our iconic annual event with an 86-year history, which sees UWA students take to the streets of Perth in crazy costumes to sell a ridiculous, crude and downright hilarious newspaper, all in the name of charity.

Being involved in PROSH is as much of a quintessential UWA experience as having a kookaburra steal your lunch, running to Business School lectures, and taking a graduation selfie in front of Winthrop Hall.

So those yet to tick PROSH off their #uwabucketlist listen up. Things ‘bout to get awesome.

This year, we’re supporting four charities and hope to raise over $80,000 to support their amazing work. These are:

The Sexual Assault Resource Centre (SARC), a free and confidential service providing care for teens and adults affected by sexual assault or abuse.

Millenium Kids Inc., a not-for-profit environmental youth organisation that empowers young people to become leaders and change-agents in their communities.

CARAD – The Centre for Asylum Seekers, Refugees and Detainees, which has provided specialised welfare assistance to over 5500 people in WA since 2000.

Ronald McDonald House Perth, which keeps families close by providing a home away from home for regional WA families who have a sick child receiving hospital treatment in Perth.

65,000 copies of the PROSH newspaper will be rolling off the presses early next week, and to reach our lofty goal, we need as many students as possible to come along, shake their money makers (… i.e. fundraising tins) and sell those papers!

So start planning your costume, gather your squad, and get down on Wednesday to PROSH IT UP!

There’s a complete guide for first-time PROSHers here , and details of what happens on the day on the Facebook event.

P.S. Simply by clicking ‘Going’ on the Facebook event, you’ll go in the draw to WIN a year’s supply of chips at the Tavern! What more could you want!? Nothing, that’s what.

