UWA STUDENT GUILD WELCOMES NEW CHANCELLOR

The UWA Student Guild has welcomed the appointment of the Honourable Robert French AC as the next Chancellor of The University of Western Australia.

The University announced today that Dr French will succeed the current Chancellor, Dr Michael Chaney AO, when his 12-year term ends in December.

“I am very excited about Dr French’s appointment as UWA’s next Chancellor,” said Nevin Jayawardena, President of the UWA Student Guild. “Having held various positions on Guild Council during his time here as a UWA student, Dr French will bring an excellent understanding and appreciation for student representation, advocacy and experience.”

As a UWA undergraduate, Dr French led an active student life. He was involved in clubs and societies on campus while studying at the Faculty of Law. He was elected by his fellow students onto the UWA Student Guild holding the positions of Treasurer in 1967, Chair of Guild Council in 1968 and student Senate Representative in 1971 and 1972.

Dr French is widely respected by staff, students and the Western Australian community. He was the first Western Australian appointed to the High Court of Australia serving as the twelfth Chief Justice. Dr French also served as the first Chancellor of Edith Cowan University from its foundation in 1991 until 1997.

“The UWA Student Guild looks forward to building on the strong partnership that we have cultivated with the University for more than 104 years. We send our best wishes to Dr French as he takes on this new role,” said Jayawardena.

<<>>

Posted on June 20, 2017