Media Statement: UWA Postgraduate Students’ Association Welcomes New Vice-Chancellor

Posted on January 17, 2017

The UWA Postgraduate Students’ Association (PSA) is delighted to welcome Professor Dawn Freshwater as the new UWA Vice-Chancellor. Professor Freshwater moves into the role officially after acting as Vice-Chancellor following the departure of previous Vice-Chancellor Paul Johnson and brings significant experience and a working knowledge of the renewal process which should help to minimise any disruptions caused by the transition to the new Vice-Chancellor. Professor Freshwater has a strong academic background, which the PSA hopes will lead to a renewed focus on teaching and research at UWA. The PSA welcomes her appointment and gives our best wishes to Professor Freshwater as she begins this challenging role.

Postgraduate Students’ Association President Owen Myles said ‘On behalf of UWA’s postgraduate student body I would like to congratulate Professor Freshwater on her appointment as UWA’s new Vice-Chancellor. The PSA looks forward to working with her to continue to improve experience of postgraduate students at UWA.

‘The PSA and the University have a long history of working together, and during this time of change for the university, I look forward to working with Professor Freshwater in building a strong and positive relationship between her and postgraduate students in order to provide the best outcomes for our postgraduate students.’

