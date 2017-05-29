Top 5 Road Trip Destinations in Western Australia

By Xin Yi Wee. Originally published in Lighthouse Magazine, February 2017.

Western Australia is famous for its untouched natural beauty and pristine white beaches. The magnificent sunset coast boasts pristine white beaches, natural landforms, unique wildlife and bountiful local produce. Trips up north or down south may offer varied attractions, but are both equally spectacular and worthwhile.

Up North

Kalbarri

A 6 to 7 hours drive north of Perth is the town of Kalbarri. The Kalbarri National Park features the Murchison Gorge, cut by the Murchison River. Short walks such as the Loop, which brings you to the iconic Nature’s Window, a natural arch that frames the gorge and the river below and the Z-bend, a lookout point where the gorge plunges 150m down to the river, will give you the best opportunities to marvel at the landscape. If you’re feeling more active, you can choose to canoe on the Murchison River, or hike around it.

The Pink Lake is another one of Kalbarri’s treasures. Named Hutt Lagoon, the salt lake near Port Gregory gets its colour from the algae (Dunaliella salina), which is farmed for the colour pigment. The contrast of the bright pink water body against the cool blue sky provides a great photo opportunity.

Red Bluff is a section of Kalbarri’s impressive coastal cliffs that is a perfect spot for whale watching. The whale watching season in Kalbarri runs from June to November. Red Bluff is also one of the best spots to watch the sunset in the area, so grab a mat and some snacks to make yourself comfortable for the natural display of colours. A 3-day trip up north would be perfect to head to Kalbarri and explore the other attractions along the way in Geraldton and Jurien Bay.

Exmouth

Further, much much further, north of Kalbarri is Exmouth, a 13 hours drive from Perth. Exmouth is a nature lover’s wonderland. Ningaloo Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site is one of the largest fringing reefs in the world, at 300km long. You can snorkel, dive, or take a glass-bottom-boat to mingle with approximately 500 species of fish, manta rays and turtles. Swimming with the gentle whale sharks in March to July is one of the must-dos in Western Australia. Along the coast from the reef is Turquoise Bay, located within Cape Range National Park, which is a perfect spot to chill and snorkel, even for beginners. If you have a 4WD, you can also explore hidden beaches and snorkeling spots along the coast. If you’d like to head to both Kalbarri and Exmouth, a 5-day trip is the advised minimum in order to enjoy yourselves without time constraints.

Heading South

Margaret River

3 hours from Perth is the Margaret River region, a diverse destination which possesses a blend of natural caves, forests and beaches and local produces of wine, beer, chocolate and culture. Busselton Jetty, located on the journey down from Perth to Margaret River, is the longest wooden jetty in the Southern Hemisphere. There is an underwater observatory at the end of the jetty, if you fancy the 1.7km walk. If not, there is a jetty train to shuttle you over. The underwater observatory is located 8m under the surface and is one of the top aquariums in the South Pacific.

Lighthouses are also popular attractions in the region. Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse is Australia’s tallest mainland lighthouse located at the most south-western point of Australia, where the Indian and Southern Oceans meet. Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse is another lighthouse in the region and the Ngilgi Cave is located beneath the limestone rocks that it sits on. Ngilgi Cave is associated with an Aboriginal legend which gives the caves it’s name. It features fascinating limestone formations and is easy to explore.

Wine and dine in one of the many wineries in the region like Saracen Estates. There are other quality wineries in the region like Sandalford, Windows Estate and House of Cards, that varies in size and taste. The Margaret River Chocolate Factory is also a must-visit, where you can see the production process of the chocolates and have a free flow of chocolate button samples. Other produce such as Olive Oil products and cheese boutiques are located within minutes of each other. A 3-day trip to Margaret River would be best to explore the region to its fullest.

Albany

5 hours south of Perth is the oldest permanent town in Western Australia, Albany. The Torndirrup National Park, one of the most visited national park in Western Australia. The Gap and Natural Bridge is the main attraction in the national park, featuring newly opened pathways and viewing platforms, that allows visitors to stand at 40m above surging waves and provides a good view of the natural bridge. The Albany Wind farm is another attraction, featuring 12 turbines that are a few of the biggest in the world at 65m tall with 35m long blades.

If you’re more of an active person, take a hike up Bluff Knoll, the highest peak in Stirling Range National Park that is 1,099 m above sea level. A round trip up to the peak takes about 3 to 4 hours and there are plenty of rest stops and toilets along the way. The view from the peak is fantastic and completely worth the hike. You might even experience some sprinklings of snow in winter!

An hour away from Albany town centre is Denmark, a town on the banks of the Denmark River. Denmark’s best beach, Greens Pool, is a large sheltered beach perfect for snorkelling and swimming, with crystal clear waters. Next to Greens Pool is Denmark’s top attraction, Elephant Rocks, which features large elephant-shaped boulders in a small shallow cove. You can even skip between the smaller surrounding boulders during low tide. Not far from here is the Valley of the Giants, located within the Walpole Nornalup National Park. This world renowned destination features the famous giant Tingle Trees. You can choose to walk above and among the trees on a 40m suspension bridge, or at the base of the trees, providing you with different perspectives of the giants. 3 days would be adequate to explore Albany and Denmark alone, but 5 days would be recommended if you intend to explore the Margaret River region together with Albany and Denmark.

Esperance

Last but definitely not the least, is Esperance, a town 7 hours away from Perth by car. Esperance is endowed with the whitest beaches in Australia, the most popular being Lucky Bay. Located in Cape Le Grand National Park, Lucky Bay is Australia’s whitest beach and is a sight to behold. Be sure to pack your bathers if you’re there in the Summer and take a dip in the inviting waters with local Kangaroos that love the beach as much as we do. There are also other beaches and landforms to explore around the national park, so it’s great for a day’s activity. En route from the city centre to the national park is the Esperance Stonehenge, a full-size replica of the original Stonehenge as it stood 2000 years ago. This incredible construction is an experience like no other as you marvel at the size of it. The drive to Esperance is almost a day’s worth of travel, so allow yourself an extra day for travelling. Mid-way from Perth to Esperance is the Wave Rock in Hyden, a natural rock formation shaped like a wave that is 14m high and 110m long. A 5 day trip down to Esperance and Albany would be comfortable and gives you ample time to explore the beauty of the south.

These locations are only a few out of many attractions Western Australia has to offer. Anywhere you choose to explore, be it Jurien Bay, Lancelin Sand Dunes, the Pinnacles, York or even Rottnest Island would be an adventure worth your time. Bear in mind the season you choose to travel in and prepare accordingly to the weather, daylight hours and most importantly, the flies. If you choose to travel during wildflower season, the yellow fields of canola are hard to miss and are unique photo opportunities. Rent a good car, pack on sun-screen, get your cameras charged up and enjoy the company. Always remember to watch your safety and keep an eye on the fuel gauge!

