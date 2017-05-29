Top 5 Campus Food

By Cynthia Voon. Originally published in Lighthouse Magazine, February 2017.

Hackett Café

The Hackett Café is one of my favorite go-to places to sit and chill amongst the café design. Offering a wide range of selection from sandwiches to brunch menu options, Hackett’s price range is affordable for both students and staff, with a 35% guild membership discount on all coffees and 10% discount on food. Brunch menu includes the classic eggs on toast, pancakes and even organic muesli for the health conscious.

Hackett Café is convenient for those staying on college row, good for group meetings and chill sessions on the couches along the windows. With the relatively large space, Hackett’s designed setting allows for communal seating, sharing the table and possibly kicking off a new friendship!

Rocketfuel Coffee

Rocketfuel Coffee, at the Refectory in Guild Village, can be considered as one of the highest traffic areas within University grounds, with the constant flow of students getting from place to place, passing through the Guild vicinity. Despite the high traffic flow, Rocketfuel’s coffee never fails to impress, keeping up its quality coffee. On top of that, the barista and service crew are ever so friendly, many of them uni students well. Even during the peak hours where everyone seemingly needs a pick-me-up, the staff are always so welcoming, with a smile their face.

Rocketfuel serves the regular coffees, ranging from espressos to mochas, at the price of $3.80 to $7, both hot and iced. Though a little bit more on the high side, but it is one of the better coffees available in uni, thus the popularity amongst students! The best bit about Rocketfuel’s coffee is the own-roasted coffee beans that makes the coffee flavorful and aromatic, which could be why coffee is a little pricier as compared to the other cafes around. Apart from the classic cuppa joe, the kiosk serves thick milkshakes and pastries, such as muffins and banana bread for a quick snack on route to class.

Rocketfuel is also in partnership with the rewards program, Rewardle where customers can get a free Rewardle card at the counter. Customers can collect points by purchasing coffee over a period of time and get a free cup of coffee (if you buy enough of course)! Though an absolute cheap thrill, it is always fun to have to free cup to make your day! Another plus point for the kiosk is the option to purchase coffee through the Hey You! App, prior to arriving at the counter to order. This allows for quick and efficient ordering system for them and once you arrive at the kiosk, your coffee is ready (little or no waiting time usually). Rocketfuel’s definitely a must-go if you are nearby Guild!

Jumplings Food Truck

Food trucks come into uni at the Oak Lawn every day, and Jumplings is a long-term favourite. The food truck offers a wide variety of Asian fusion food, from duck dumplings to chicken dumplings noodle bowl that are easy to eat on-the-go. Food price are around $10 for a noodle bowl, and if you want more of that meaty-dumplings goodness, you can always have additional jumplings at $1.50 each. For convenience, the food truck also serves drinks for those who wish to avoid the long queues at other food outlets in uni.

The Asian Fusion style cuisine brings across a myriad of flavors in the noodle bowl. The noodle bowl had about three huge dumplings, with noodles flavored with some light sour sauce and topped with sweet chili. Fascinating enough, these flavors come together pretty well, which explains the queue during the lunch hours. Each portion of Jumplings’ serve can be relatively heavy as it is protein and carb-loaded, so be sure to keep more space in your tummy for that!

Tavern

The Tavern at the back of the Refectory at Guild, is one of the most popular places of uni, all day all year, especially so during party seasons, such as the beginning of the semester and at the end of the semester. The Tav (short for Tavern obviously), is constantly packed with students sneaking an afternoon beer with their mates after a class. It is a licensed area only for those 18 and above, serving alcohol, ranging from ciders to craft beers to hard liquor. Beers on tap range from $5 to $20, depending on the size ordered, either by pint or jug. Bottled drinks include the classic Corona or Kirin at $7, ciders from $6 and spirits like Jack Daniels and Cola or Jim Beam and Cola from $9.

Food options at the Tav cater very much to students where they are affordable and filling. Share plates are available as snacks for drinks or large platters for the groups. Mains include fish and chips, burgers, as well as an Asian touch of satay to their menu. The Tav is a great place for mates to chill and a have beer, to celebrate or catch-up over a decently priced meal. Do not forget to bring your passport or WA photo ID to get access in!

Quobba Gnarning (Reid Café)

The Quobba Gnarning café located in the Reid Library is one of the newest facility within uni that came together with the newly renovated Reid. With a modern design to the café, Quobba Gnarning offers the regular coffee orders, both white and black, as well as sweet treats such as eclairs, cheesecakes, cookies or cinnamon buns. Pastries such as corn pastries or hot pies are also available, grab a bottle of coffee-flavored milk to top that up as well!

The café is exceptionally busy during the morning rush hour where both students and staff drop in to grab their morning coffee before class or work. Deals for a medium coffee and a small pastry are available, making it attractive as a morning breakfast before a long day ahead perhaps. What is best about this café, is its strategic location, where it is in the middle of Uni where students would definitely have to pass to get to classes further than the Law building! 35% off coffee and 10% off food items are also applicable at the café.

