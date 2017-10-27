The best gluten-free food at UWA

Presenting the ultimate guide to gluten-free goodness on campus…

There’s nothing worse than not being able to find anything you can eat, right? We’ve done our best to make sure there are options for all dietary requirements at UWA. Here are some of our top picks for coeliac and gluten-sensitive students.

GF foodies, Quobba Gnarning Cafe is your spiritual home. They’ve got you covered with lunch options including curries (flavour change daily and even include vegan options), sandwiches, sushi and paella. Just look for the ‘GF’ labels!

Quobba Gnarning also has a huge range of sweet treats you can safely enjoy, including muffins (kiwi coconut or blueberry banana); carrot cake; and healthy raw snickers bars, protein balls and brownies. Any of those is perfect washed down with a vegan, gluten-free chai or turmeric latte!

Hackett Cafe is the go-to spot on campus for hot breakfasts, and you can choose from eggs benedict, big brekky, or good ol’ bacon and eggs with gluten-free bread. The best part? Most of these come in under $10! At lunchtime, look out for the sushi, curry, fried rice and sandwich options labelled GF.

Pasta may be a no-go, but don’t write off Pasta e Insalata in the Ref! They have some amaaaaazing gluten-free salads: kimchi and quinoa, broccoli and bacon, and paleo roast sweet potato to name just a few. A big bowl with up to three options will set you back less than $7 (for Guild members). Yaaaasss!

Then there’s Village Cafe, Nedlands Cafe and the McGeachie-Tennant Kiosk for grab-and-go lunches. Look for products marked gluten-free, like selected Mrs Macs pies (always in hot demand), sushi, rolls and muffins.

Down at The Tavern many pub food faves are available gluten-free. Ask for your burger, steak sandwich or pizza on a gluten-free base or bun, or go for the nachos (meat or vegetarian), steak and chips, or Thursday’s satay special!

Catalyst Cafe in the Barry J Marshall Library has a rotating range of curries that are gluten-free, from beef rendang to lamb rogan josh and butter chicken to butternut pumpkin curry. Their meatballs and vegetarian nachos also tick the box.

And don’t forget to check out the food trucks on Oak Lawn! Some of our top GF picks include the rice plate from Meast (loaded with chicken and salad) and the falafel platter from Flying Falafels.

So there you have it: dozens of tasty, affordable gluten-free options to keep you going from 8am lectures through till late night study sessions!

