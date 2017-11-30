Tenancy Committee Nominations Now Open

Nominations are now open for 2 x Ordinary Committee Members of the Guild Tenancy Committee.

About the role

The Tenancy Committee is a sub-committee of the Guild Societies Council. Its role is to allocate and manage Guild property leased to affiliated clubs, including clubrooms, storage spaces and mailboxes. Ordinary Committee Members are required to attend meetings and otherwise assist with the re‐allocation and administration of tenancies (including assessing applications and developing forms and tenant agreements), resolution of tenancy issues, and ad hoc duties as directed by the Tenancy Committee. There will be a number of new developments within Tenancy this year and candidates must be willing to dedicate time to the role for the whole term (ending November 30th 2017).

More information can be found in the Societies Council Rules and the official Notice of Election.

If you have any questions regarding the position, contact the Tenancy Chair at reece.gherardi17@guild.uwa.edu.au.

Nomination information

Eligibility: To be eligible to nominate you must be an enrolled student and Guild member for 2016 and 2017.

Method of nomination: Email the Tenancy Chair, Reece Gherardi, at reece.gherardi17@guild.uwa.edu.au with “Tenancy OCM nomination” in the subject line of your email. A small blurb is required, detailing any relevant experience in the role and why you wish to be involved with the Tenancy Committee, and any other information that you think will be necessary. Applications that do not have blurbs will not be considered. Successful applicants will be elected on the recommendation of the current Tenancy Committee at the Guild Council meeting on Wednesday 21st December 2016, and will be notified by email of their election.

Deadline: Nominations close at 5pm on Monday 19th December 2016.

Posted on December 9, 2016