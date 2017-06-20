STATEMENT – UWA Postgraduate Students’ Association Welcomes New Chancellor

Posted on June 20, 2017

The UWA Postgraduate Students’ Association (PSA) is delighted to welcome Justice Robert French as the new UWA Chancellor. Justice French will replace the current Chancellor Michael Chaney upon the completion of his term in December 2017. Justice French has had a long and distinguished career in the legal profession, rising to the level of Chief Justice of Australia. Justice French has also served as the Chancellor of Edith Cowan University between 1991 and 1997, and was the head of the National Native Title Tribunal. The PSA is pleased to welcome Justice French into the role and sends our best wishes to him as he prepares to begin this important role.

Postgraduate Students’ Association President Owen Myles said ‘On behalf of UWA’s postgraduate student body, I would like extend our congratulations to Justice French on his appointment as UWA’s new Chancellor.

The PSA looks forward to working with him through the UWA Senate and we hope to build on a long history of co-operation between the university and the PSA to foster a stronger university and continue to improve on the postgraduate experience at UWA.’

Justice French’s term as Chancellor will last for 3 years, with the possibility of an extension.