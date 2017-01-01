Societies and Public Affairs Council 2017 committee nominations now open

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Societies Council (SOC) and Public Affairs Council (PAC) committees for 2017:

SOC Vice-President

SOC Treasurer

SOC Secretary

SOC Ordinary Committee Member (x3)

PAC Vice-President

PAC Treasurer

PAC Secretary

PAC Ordinary Committee Member (x3)

The executive roles (vice-president, treasurer and secretary) require around 5 hours commitment each week, with specific duties set out in Guild regulations (9.4) and in the respective sub-council Rules (SOC and PAC). Ordinary Committee Members are expected to commit between 2 and 3 hours each week. The term of the roles runs from 1st December 2016 to 30th November 2017.

Any questions on the specific roles and duties should be directed to the respective sub-council Presidents at soc@guild.uwa.edu.au and pac@guild.uwa.edu.au.

Nominations for the above positions close at 5pm Tuesday 18th of October and should be sent to the Returning Officer, Chelsea Hayes at chelsea.hayes@guild.uwa.edu.au.

To be eligible to nominate you must be an enrolled student and Guild member for 2016 and 2017. Nominations should consist of your name and the position you are nominating for. Please write “SOC/PAC Election Nomination” in the title of your email.

The election will be conducted by secret optional preferential ballot at the Societies Council/Public Affairs Council Meeting at 5:30pm on Wednesday 19th of October in Wilsmore Lecture Theatre, where you will be given the opportunity to give a short speech (2 minutes for executive positions, 1 minute for OCM positions). If you cannot attend the meeting please include a short blurb in your email to be read by the Returning Officer.

Posted on October 12, 2016