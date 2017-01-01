Social Inclusion Week feature: People first language

Happy Social Inclusion Week! Running from 19th-27th of November 2016, Social Inclusion Week aims to help ensure all Australians feel included and valued, giving everyone the opportunity to participate fully in society. In honour of Social Inclusion Week, the Guild Volunteering team is sharing some learnings from their Inclusion Series discussions held during National Student Volunteer Week this August.

As a primary tool for communication, language is fundamentally tied to our understanding of our identity. We use language to identify, describe, and define. As such, it is worth remembering the power words can carry. As part of Guild Volunteering’s Inclusion Series, Christine Kuca-Thompson and Learh Wiles from Activ discussed the importance of people first language.

The idea behind people first language is simple: refer to the person first, and not any condition or disability they may be living with.

About 4.2 million Australians (18.5% of the population) report having a disability. Disabilities can affect people in different ways, even when one person has the same type of disability as another person. Some disabilities may be hidden, or not easy to see.

When working with and speaking about people with disabilities, it is important to remember this diversity of experience, and to be mindful about the type of language you are using to communicate.

While you may not intend it, some terms and descriptors you may use in everyday life could in fact be exclusive and disempowering. By considering whether the language you use is people first, you can take steps to make sure you are being more inclusive in your interactions.

For example, terms such as “disabled people” or “handicapped toilets” are exclusive terms which place emphasis on the disability rather than the person. Consider using “people with disabilities” and “accessible toilets” instead. Furthermore, using a term like “wheelchair bound” rather than “person who uses a wheelchair” can dilute or remove the agency of the person to whom they refer.

These may seem like very small issues, but they can make a big difference to a person’s sense of being included and respected by others.

For more info (including 40 words and phrases that should be avoided and suggestions of people first alternatives), check out this flyer provided by Activ:

People-first language flyer (PDF)

Posted on November 21, 2016