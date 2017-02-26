Semester 1 2017 Food Trucks on Oak

Looking for variety? You got it! While the Ref is closed, we’ve organised a bunch of the best local food trucks to serve up tasty treats on Oak Lawn every lunchtime.
Monday
Jumplings
Meast
Soul Cocina
The Stuffed Spud
Tuesday
Greek Streats
Jumplings
Soul Cocina
Zambrero
Flying Felafels
Wednesday
Greek Streats
Jumplings
Oporto
Shawarma Club
The Stuffed Spud
Thursday
Greek Streats
La Fuente
Oporto
Shawarma Club
Zambrero
Friday
La Fuente
Soul Cocina
The Stuffed Spud
Flying Felafels
Note: Food trucks are subject to change without notice.
