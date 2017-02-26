Semester 1 2017 Food Trucks on Oak

Looking for variety? You got it! While the Ref is closed, we’ve organised a bunch of the best local food trucks to serve up tasty treats on Oak Lawn every lunchtime.

Monday

Jumplings

Meast

Soul Cocina

The Stuffed Spud

Tuesday

Greek Streats

Jumplings

Soul Cocina

Zambrero

Flying Felafels

Wednesday

Greek Streats

Jumplings

Oporto

Shawarma Club

The Stuffed Spud

Thursday

Greek Streats

La Fuente

Oporto

Shawarma Club

Zambrero

Friday

La Fuente

Soul Cocina

The Stuffed Spud

Flying Felafels

Note: Food trucks are subject to change without notice.



