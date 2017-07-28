Save on fun with Guild member discounts

Whether you’re new to Perth or have been here a while, chances are you’re always looking for fun new things to do.

And as a 2017 UWA Student Guild member, you can access more than 101 exclusive discounts on shops, services and activities in Perth and beyond – so you’ll never be bored!

Just make sure you’ve got a silver 2017 Guild Member sticker on the back of your campus card to claim these deals! (Head to the Guild Student Centre if you need to get one.)

If you’re up for some adventure, why not try jet-skiing? Nautical Adventures and Stag Watersports both offer huge discounts. Or for something on dry land, gather a group of uni friends to go to Big Game Paintball (where you’ll get 50% off standard admission) or Lazer Blaze (who offer 20% OFF Super Session admission & Standard Game prices at three locations).

Then there’s Rosemount Bowl in North Perth ($16 per person for two bowling games including shoe hire) or the Escape Hunt Experience in Fremantle where you have to put your brain to the test as you solve clues to escape a locked room (25% off with the code GUILD25)!

For gamers, check out the Nostalgia Box video game console museum in Northbridge. At this museum you don’t just get to look – you can enjoy unlimited gaming on retro consoles (for just $10 as a Guild member)!

If you want to see Perth in a different way, then try a Boat Collective floating session (it’s like a bar on a boat) for just $10 per person, or take a Segway Tours WA tour in Perth, Fremantle or Rottnest with 20% off.

And if you’re heading out of town during the uni breaks, there are many more great offers you can use – check out how to explore WA on a budget with more Guild member discounts!

Check out our 2017 member discount list for full details of all the offers mentioned in this post!

Thanks to all of our activity discount partners:

… and more!

Posted on July 28, 2017