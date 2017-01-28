DAMSEL | Sally Mugabe: Zimbabwe’s Moral Compass

In last week’s feature, “Joice Mujuru: Spilt Blood in Post-Independence Zimbabwe”, I explored Mujuru’s achievements in post-independence Zimbabwe and during the liberation struggle to highlight that whilst women exercise agency, it is not necessarily towards liberatory ends. Patriarchy means women’s agency is often redirected towards the reproduction of masculinist national narratives. However, far from an argument against women occupying leadership positions, it emphasises the need to have more women in leadership positions and to move beyond nationalist feminism for greater national stability. Coincidentally, the Mujuru feature was published at a time when criticisms of her track record as a leader focused on her gender. This was during the aftermath of her expulsion of key figures within her opposition political party, Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF). The expelled ZimPF secretary for elections, Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti subsequently stated that Mujuru “is only fit for housework” and credited her prominence to her late husband, Solomon Mujuru.

The current feature, therefore, explores the notion of women as society and nations’ “moral guardians” with an essential set of gendered roles and responsibilities. Underlying this analysis is the conviction that conceptions of women as moral guardians absolve men (including men occupying leadership positions) of their wrongdoings, are equivalent to demands for women to sacrifice their own ambitions in support of men, and are an indictment of leadership by women. Many women challenge the unreasonable moral expectations placed upon their shoulders and the constraints this places on their agency; however, such challenges exist alongside these stubborn conceptions.

Sally Mugabe, known as Zimbabwe’s original First Lady, is the subject around whom this analysis oscillates. I will not provide a detailed biography of her life or achievements, which are numerous, but will instead focus on her construction as the “good wife” in contrast to the country’s current First Lady, Grace Mugabe. Consequently, I will also challenge the belief that a “good wife” can and should restrain her husband from the excesses of power. In a brilliant account of Sally Mugabe’s life, Alex T. Magaisa notes that people believe Sally –

…would have been a far stronger restraining figure than Grace has been. The charge is that Mugabe has remained in office for too long on account of a younger wife who would love him to stay there, to enjoy the benefits of power.

Sally died in 1992. Her legacy lives. Women’s citizenship is regarded with suspicion and women are responsible for both moral and civic virtue. Settler colonialism in Zimbabwe resulted in the relegation of women to the private sphere, the home and the family, while men were forced and encouraged leave the home and their familial obligations to enter public life in search of paid work and to build the colonial settler state, Southern Rhodesia. Women were, therefore, excluded from full citizenship as education and leadership opportunities – though limited – were reserved for men. A woman’s primary responsibility was, therefore, to the family and the home, and if married, to her husband. Women not only had to exhibit virtuous behaviour in the private sphere, but in public and civic life where opportunities to exercise their agency in the latter sphere were available. What constituted virtuous behaviour was, of course, a function of cultural norms and values as well as colonial conceptions of gender.

Technically black women gained the right to vote in 1957 under Southern Rhodesian colonial rule. In fact, given both black men and women were subject to a range of obstacles which undermined their ability to exercise their franchise, black women were effectively excluded from the political process, which remained a near exclusive sphere for men (and white women). Black women have, however, always been actively involved in politics, including actively taking up arms during the liberation struggle. The expropriation of land by white settlers and creation of a strong manual labour force required both racial segregation – apartheid – and the implementation of gendered hierarchies as part of the colonial settler states’ divide and rule strategy. A 1976 study by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), Racial Discrimination in Southern Rhodesia, shows that in 1966 and 1967 –

changes were made by the Constitution Amendment Act (1966) and the Electoral Amendment Act No. 7 of 1967. The latter resulted in a substantial reduction in the already derisively small number of Africans on the electoral roll.

Unsurprisingly, this further undermined black women’s participation in political processes. In her 1999 book, Guns and Guerrilla Girls: Women in the Zimbabwean National Liberation Struggle, Tanya Lyons shows that whilst black women fought for independence together with men, post-independence they were “re-inscribed back into the domestic”. Sally Mugabe was married to Robert Mugabe amidst these transformations in the country’s fabric. She was an accomplished Ghanaian-born woman, political heavyweight, humanitarian, activist, and unwavering Pan-Africanist. Indeed, she was central to perceptions of Mugabe as a suitable candidate for leadership prior to and after Zimbabwe’s independence. Her professional achievements gained her respect, but more than anything else, her devotion to and support of Mugabe and endurance of many betrayals, form the bedrock of the good graces she’s held in in Zimbabwe. Sally was a good wife. She stood by her man. She endured hardships with great stoicism. Behind every successful man…you know the rest.

Sally is a symbol of virtuous womanhood. People do not believe she was ambitious despite her occupation of several political offices. Supposedly she lacked leadership aspirations, and because of this she is held in such high regard. A good wife. She did not try to usurp her husband’s office. These beliefs about Sally and the double-edged veneration they award her, are a problem when addressing the human insecurity challenges confronting Zimbabwe.

There is an obvious contradiction in advocating for gender equality and equity whilst continuing to require women to be our societies and nations’ “moral guardians”. Women end up shouldering the blame for the troubles and injustices we alone, do not create. Men are absolved of their wrongdoings which are firmly placed on women’s shoulders as we fall short of being “good women”. Consequently, leadership opportunities disappear and we return to square one…

