PROSH FAQs

On March 22nd 2017, the madness, the hilarity, the sheer utter exhaustion that is PROSH returns! Read on for answers to all your PROSH questions…
Way back in 1931, a group of UWA students published a satirical newspaper to sell on the streets of Perth for the first time. 86 years later, the tradition continues as an iconic student event that amuses/frightens the people of Perth on an annual basis – all in the name of charity.If you’ve ever seen crazily costumed uni students out rattling tins and flogging a paper that closely resembled the West Australian (until you read it) – that was PROSH, and this is your chance to be a part of it!
We’ve raised over a million dollars for various local charities over the years through PROSH, and are aiming for $80,000 this year (yup, that’s a whole lot of money to raise in one single day).
Dozens of your fellow students have being working round the clock to write and design another spoof newspaper making fun of current events (something tells us there’ll be a LOT of Trump jokes…), and 65,000 copies will be rolling off the presses shortly. All we need now is for YOU to get out on the streets of Perth and sell those papers!
PROSH is now such an important event on the UWA student calendar that the powers that be even let us all have the morning off classes to be part of the fundraiser! ALL classes before 12pm on PROSH morning are CANCELLED (no joke).
Like climbing Winthrop Tower and attending a ball, PROSH is a ‘must-do’ bucket list item for every UWA student. So see you there!
(If you want to know more about PROSH over the years, read the full history here.)
On the morning of Wednesday 22nd March, 2017. (If you’re thinking “damn, I have a tute” – no, you don’t! All UWA classes before 12pm are cancelled on PROSH day. You’re welcome.)
It all starts from 5am on Oak Lawn (there’ll be free brekky and a rave – what more could you want at that hour!?), with buses departing to the city from 6.30am. If you can’t get to uni that early, don’t worry: you can attend a briefing and collect papers and a tin from us in the CBD at 8am, 9am, 10am or 11am instead.
Check out the Facebook event for the complete schedule (and click ‘Going’ to get reminders)!
Simple!
- Put on a costume.
- Come to Oak Lawn from 5am OR meet us at the cactus statue in Forrest Place (in the CBD) later in the morning (there’ll be briefings and a tin/paper collection point there at 8am, 9am, 10am and 11am).
- Sign out a fundraising tin (you’ll need your UWA student card) and pick up a bunch of papers.
- Spread out across the city and shake that tin like your life depends on it.
- If you fill your tin or run out of papers, collect more and keep on PROSHing hard.
- Join the procession in Forrest Chase at 12pm and the PROSH Ball at the Tavern at 2pm if you like.
- Return your tin to the Guild by 4pm.
For full details of when, where and how to PROSH, visit the Facebook event!
No! There’s no need to register, book, sign up, apply, or enlist, and certainly no need to buy a ticket (ignore any fourth year that tells you otherwise).Any and all UWA students can (and should) just come along on the day! There is no limit to the number of PROSHers – 65,000 newspapers ain’t gonna sell themselves. You can start on Oak Lawn in the early hours of the morning or join us later on in the city.
We do recommend you click Going on the Facebook event (and invite your friends) so you can keep up to date with all the deets!
Anything goes (as long as you’re sufficiently covered to legally appear in public)! While the main theme for PROSH this year is Star Wars, any and all costumes are cool.Animal onesies. Cosplay attire. Whatever you wore to year 12 muck-up day. Mum or Dad’s clothes from the 80s. A toilet paper mummy. Wear anything you can get your hands on that’ll give the people of Perth a laugh (and not send them running in the other direction before you can sell them a paper).
Lots of clubs and faculty societies have different themes you can join in on (Harry Prosher anyone?) – check the Facebook event for details!
Each year we select different charities to receive the money raised from PROSH, with a focus on WA-based organisations and those that support young people. This year, PROSH is supporting CARAD (the Centre for Asylum Seekers, Refugees and Detainees), Millennium Kids Inc., the Sexual Assault Resource Centre, and Ronald McDonald House. You can find out more about these charities on the PROSH Facebook page.If we can sell all the papers and reach our goal of $80,000, each charity will receive $20,000, which will make a HUGE difference to them. Help us do it!
Your classes are cancelled for this. ‘Nuff said.(Also it’s ridiculously fun, and helping raise tens of thousands of dollars for charity will both make you feel good and impress that cutie in your lecture. Win-win-win.)
Posted on March 10, 2017