Perth’s Best Eats

When you think of Perth, you think of many things, like its incredible beaches, the idyllic lifestyle, amazing wine down south, stunning scenery up north (road trip?) – but more often than not, food does not cross your mind. Well, I will attempt to change that with my list of best eats outside of university – within our poverty-like student budgets, of course.

By SEAN MATJERAIE. First published in the Guild International Students’ Service Lighthouse Magazine, semester 1 2017.



Nao Ramen

On a cold winter night, or even on a chilly autumn day, a big, steaming bowl of ramen could creep across one’s mind; and if it does (or even if it does not), Nao Ramen is probably as good as it gets. Unlike a gourmet French restaurant with portions that cannot even feed a fly despite being served on plates bigger than your face, Nao generously serves their delicious, homemade ramen all drowned in a flavourful soup that will tempt you to drink it straight from the bowl.

My personal favourite is the plain egg ramen in spicy miso soup, with a side of Takoyaki (fried octopus balls). Do I see a trail of saliva rolling down your chin? Do not worry; I am funnelling mine into a pail just writing this.

Taka Japanese Cuisine

Keeping to a Japanese theme (because why not?), Taka is probably the best value-for-money restaurant in Perth city. Chicken Katsu, Teriyaki Fish, or Agedashi Tofu all served with rice and a side of Miso for less than $9 each – and those prices are for the larger portions. You cannot go wrong and your wallet will thank you greatly. When it comes to taste, do not expect an exquisite meal, but it is legitimately satisfying and I have never walked out of Taka thinking it was not worth my money.

Oh, and do not waste any of your money buying a drink; they provide a never-ending, free-flow serving of Japanese Tea in the corner.

Alfred’s Kitchen

If you have access to a car and are up for a late-night drive, or maybe you are on the way back from Swan Valley and need something to soak up the wine, make sure to head to Alfred’s Kitchen for what can only be described as a quintessential Australian roadside burger. Let me assure you that it is worth the 20-minute drive there.

Alfred’s also puts on a roaring fire for you and your friends to huddle around while devouring your burger. A classic cheeseburger, with a thick patty, melted cheese and sauce, is very tasty, though if you’re hungry and willing to potentially dislocate your jaw, you can get one of their large burgers – but be warned, they probably killed a whole farm’s worth of cows to fill it up.

For my vegetable-oriented friends, fret not; they also have a lentil burger, which I am told is really good. I would not know though – I’m allergic to vegans… I mean their food.

Little Way

What about brunch I hear you say? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered and this time it’s a five-minute walk from uni. For that ultimate, “woke up too late for breakfast and can’t wait for lunch feeling” (hashtag alert), Little Way is where I would head to first. At the end of Broadway, next to Broadway Pizza and only minutes from the Business School it has some slurp worthy coffee and great eggs on toast, I would add bacon, cause bacon always makes everything better. It’s open for breakfast lunch and dinner and is probably a good alternative to “The Tav” for a few cheeky beverages (beers).

UBER EATS

Now, let’s be real here, we’ve all had those times where we’re hungry, in need of some good food, but way too lazy to leave the comfort of home. Pizza delivery is an option, but we don’t want to pay those ridiculous minimum fees and have a driver inevitably get lost, and not have change for the $50 note that we wish we had at any other point of time. Well you know what, UberEATs is your answer. With a wide range of food, quick delivery times and cashless payments, UberEATs has become a convenient, and maybe even most “hipster” way of getting food delivered right to your door. UberEATs is all about getting food, fresh out of the kitchen and into our bellies in the most efficient way possible. My favourite part, are the oh so chic paper bags, that make any food feel like a luxury item. So put down the slice of bread that’s been in the fridge for a week and download the UberEATs app now.

Posted on August 14, 2017