Nominations now open for UWA Sport Student Stakeholder Reference Group

The newly formed UWA Sport Student Stakeholder Reference Group will be a conduit between students and UWA Sport, providing feedback on the current perception of fitness, recreation and sport offerings within the University and current challenges, issues and roadblocks facing core groups, supporting the creation of new ideas and concepts, and providing input into the strategy for sport at UWA.

Positions available

The following positions are open for a term commencing 21st December 2016 and ending 30th November 2017:

1 x elected gym-goer, as representative of students using gym facilities

1 x elected class-goer, as representative of students using gym classes

1 x elected social sports-goer, as representative of students engaged in social sports

1 x Student Athlete Development Program member, as representative of students in this program

Full eligibility criteria and more information on the group can be found in the official notice.

Key details

Nominations close: 5pm, Monday 12th December 2016

Method of nomination: Nominations must be made on the official nomination form (also available from the UWA Sport reception) and submitted to UWA Sport reception.

Campaigning: Candidates may submit an A4 poster to be displayed for voters – 3 x printed copies should be attached to the nomination form. Other than this, candidates may campaign verbally in the course of their natural discussions only.

Further information:

For queries regarding the election process, contact the Returning Officer at chelsea.hayes@guild.uwa.edu.au.

For queries regarding the Student Stakeholder Reference Group, contact president@guild.uwa.edu.au.

Notice (PDF)

Nomination form (PDF)

Posted on December 5, 2016