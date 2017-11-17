Nominations now open for Education Council 2018 committee

The following positions on the 2018 Education Council (ED) are now open for nominations:

1 x Vice-President

1 x Treasurer

1 x Secretary

2 x Ordinary Committee Member

ABOUT EDUCATION COUNCIL

Education Council consists of representatives from all Faculty Societies (FacSocs), Guild Departments and an elected Education Council Committee, providing a forum to address issues affecting students across campus, and off campus, at both a local and a national level.

Please note, all elected members will be required to attend a monthly two hour long meeting in addition to regular committee meetings. Each position will also be delegated tasks and projects throughout their term.

NOMINATION DETAILS

Nominations close at 5pm Friday 17th November 2017.

To be eligible to nominate you must be an enrolled student and Guild member for 2017 and 2018.

Submit your nomination by emailing ed@guild.uwa.edu.au with the title “Election Nomination” and providing your name, student number and the position you are nominating for.

The election will be conducted in the Guild Council Meeting Room by secret optional preferential ballot at the next Education Council Meeting (Tuesday 21st November 2017 at 5.30pm), where you will be given the opportunity to give a short speech (1 minute for OCM positions, 2 minutes for other positions).

If you can’t attend the election, please include a short blurb in your nomination email to be read out on your behalf.

If you have further questions regarding any of the positions, contact ed@guild.uwa.edu.au.

Posted on November 7, 2017