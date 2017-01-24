Nominations for open positions

Posted on January 24, 2017

The PSA is calling for nominations for the below open positions on the PSA Committee. Nominations for this positions are open now and we are aiming to close nominations on the 7th of February, subject to the requirements laid down by the PSA Election Rules. Nominations can be made by emailing psa@guild.uwa.edu.au

Positions open for nominations:

Off Campus Officer

Faculty Representative (Research) – Faculty of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences

Faculty Representative (Research) – Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences

Positions Descriptions

Off Campus Officer

The Off-Campus Officer’s role is to promote the interests of all students who do not study or research on the Crawley Campus, this includes those at the satellite campuses (e.g. Nedlands, QEII, Claremont), those on regional campus (e.g. Albany) and those completing long-term fieldwork away from the Crawley Campus. They are also tasked with engaging off-campus students with the PSA and helping to link such students with essential services provided by the PSA and the Guild.

The constitution states that the Off Campus Officer shall:

Promote the interests of postgraduates that include/ but are not limited to external students, students located on the Albany and Nedlands campus and those centred elsewhere such as hospitals;

Represent the interests of postgraduates that include/ but are not limited to external students, students located on the Albany and Nedlands campus and those centred elsewhere such as hospitals;

Liaise with the appropriate Faculty representatives of external students to ensure learning material and resources are available to off-campus students;

Promote a sense of unity between on-campus and off-campus postgraduate students;

Provide off-campus postgraduates with information about University and Guild services available to them;

Attend a majority of PSA General and Committee meetings; and

Carry out such other duties as the Executive Committee, Postgraduate Students’ Association Committee, or the Association may direct.

Faculty Representatives (Research)

Representatives from the major faculties and schools across the university are a vital link between the PSA and postgraduates. Not only do the Faculty Representatives encourage postgrads in their area to engage with PSA events and awards, they also play an important advisory role in the committee, bringing issues of concern from their faculty to the President to pursue at the upper levels of representation.

The constitution states that each Faculty Representative (Research) shall:

Liaise with the appropriate Faculty Societies to ensure that sufficient representation, advocacy and resources are available to students in each faculty; Represent the Faculty Postgraduate body at Faculty Boards and Committees related to Higher Degree by Research students; Meet with the Faculty Dean or Manager at least once per year; Liaise with postgraduate student representatives within Schools; Promote the establishment of postgraduate student representatives of Schools where they do not exist; Inform the PSA Secretary of contact details for School postgraduate representatives, and postgraduate students’ groups; Report to the PSA President and each Committee Meeting on any relevant actions or activities within the faculty board; Promote the interests of postgraduate students in the faculty; and Carry out such other duties as the Executive Committee, Postgraduate Students’ Association Committee, or the Association may direct

If you have any questions or would like to know more, please email psa@guild.uwa.edu.au