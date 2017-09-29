Multicultural Week 2017

Happy Multicultural Week!

Since 1999, the Guild International Students’ Service has run MCW to celebrate the diversity of the student body of UWA and bring multicultural awareness to the wider community. Here’s what you can expect this week…

Opening Ceremony | Monday 2nd October

Welcome Multicultural Week with our Opening Ceremony! Multicultural Week’s goal is to celebrate, embrace and raise awareness of the cultural diversity in Australia around UWA. It’ll be a festive afternoon full of performances and addresses from people from all walks of life.

International Sports Extravaganza | Tuesday 3rd October

Try your hand at sports from all over the globe. From Hide and Seek to Torball, Kabaddi to Quidditch, you’re sure to experience something new. There’s no need to be athletic, all you need is to bring a smile and an open mind!

MCW Family Feud | Wednesday 4th October

Enjoy quiz nights? Come to Multicultural Week’s twist on the event. Bring your ‘family’ and battle it out against the other teams. It’ll be a night full of fun, laughter, and games!

Spring Feast | Thursday 5th October

Spring Feast is an annual event during Multicultural Week. Beginning in 1999, this year is the 18th edition of this awesome event. Whilst there are many differing aspects between the diverse array of cultures, we are not all that different when it comes down to our love of food! Through our mutual love of culinary goodness, and a display of performances from around the world, Spring Feast hopes to bring everyone together to enjoy a beautiful night of multiculturalism.

Cultural Workshops & Instagram Competition | All week

Want to dip your feet into different cultures? Join various workshops held throughout the week, hosted by our very own cultural clubs of UWA.

Plus, keep an eye out for our cultural displays around campus during the week. Take a photo, and post it on Instagram with the hashtags #capturemcw2017 and #uwamcw2017 for a chance to win great prizes!

Multicultural Week would not be possible without the support of sponsors, including Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd, University Hall, Trinity College, UberEATS and Escape to WA.

