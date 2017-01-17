Media Statement: UWA Student Guild Welcomes New Vice-Chancellor

The UWA Student Guild is very pleased to welcome Professor Dawn Freshwater as our next Vice-Chancellor.

The UWA Student Guild President Nevin Jayawardena said, “As Guild President I am very excited about Professor Freshwater’s appointment as UWA’s new Vice-Chancellor. Professor Freshwater brings extensive experience, a strong understanding of UWA, and an appreciation for the student representation. I look forward to building on the strong partnership that the University and the Guild have cultivated for 104 years and to working with Professor Freshwater in future.”

The UWA Student Guild gives our best wishes to Professor Freshwater as she begins her new role.

Nevin Jayawardena – 104th Guild President

E‐mail: president@guild.uwa.edu.au

Phone: (08) 6488 2294

Mobile: 0433 561 994

Posted on January 17, 2017