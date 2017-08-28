International Students – Pride Week

Pride Week is coming up next week! For those who are unaware of what is Pride Week, it is a whole week of events lined up in celebration of PRIDE. The week begins with a lunch & learn session during the day and then moves onto the ionic screening of Will & Grace at the Tav. There’s a Pride Carnival on Tuesday, Wednesday will feature a networking night and also the anticipated Outspoken magazine will launch. Thursday will feature Coming out with Cake and then the week will conclude on Friday with an amazing Pride Party FIERCE! The entire week is dedicated to promoting visibility of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Asexual, Pansexual, and Questioning on campus, and raising awareness to queer issues in the community.

We caught up with Ian Brady, who have been involved with some of the PRIDE initiatives, to share more on PRIDE and some of his own insights.

What does Pride mean to you? Personally, it means a sense of belonging, comfort and a sense of community. The word expresses so many things but fundamentally it represents the freedom of expression. Pride is a reflection of history and a journey to equality.

P: Perseverance

R: Resilience

I: Inclusion

D: Determination

E: Expression

The Pride Department on campus itself is quite significant because I know there is a department that is there to represent me and are there to cater for the needs of the LGBTIQ+ community. It means there is a community filled with loving people who I can relate to and are there to support me through anything. It’s a support system that helps us through the littlest of things when we often don’t have such support.

How or what Pride Week activities you were involved in? Pride Week will begin from the 4th of September to the 8th of September and I’m so excited for the activities planned this year. I’ve been lucky enough to work closely with the Pride Department in marketing and promoting Pride Week to residential colleges such as University Hall. We set up a booth in the dining hall and sold tickets and reached out to different students and we received such a great response. It was very encouraging to see the interest in the residents especially since it was the first time that the Pride Department has been involved with colleges including University Hall. I’ve also been heavily involved with the production of the Pride magazine ‘Outspoken’ that will launch during Pride Week. The theme of the magazine for the first edition is fittingly ‘Freedom’. I’ve been able to write some articles for the magazine that speak volumes to the theme of ‘Freedom’ as this particular topic is quite significant for our community. Thanks to Rigel, I also had a lot of input in the creative designs and layout of the magazine and I’m so proud of what we have been able to produce and I wouldn’t change it in a heartbeat. There has been a lot of blood, sweat and tears that have gone into this magazine from different people and I can’t wait for people to read it.

How do you think Pride Week helps in raising greater awareness about PRIDE (LGBTIQ+ Community)?

Pride Week is definitely a significant event on the calendar that brings a lot of attraction to what the UWA Pride Department does for students but ultimately it allows people to acknowledge students that a part of the community and to celebrate them. Pride Week seeks to reach out and engage with not only LGBTIQ members but the outside community and give them a taste our flavor-full culture.

What do you envision about the future? (in relation to PRIDE)

I ultimately envision that PRIDE will be able to grow in terms of the support and also for the community to grow on campus. Being from a residential college, I realise that sometimes we can be isolated from what happens on campus and sometimes we don’t know what happens. I definitely think it’s a place that is an untapped potential for the Pride Department and more can be done to reach out to college students. The Pride Department has also inspired me with their Pride Week on campus that Iâ€™ve decided with the help of a subcommittee to host University Hall’s debut Pride Week on the 2nd of October to the 6th of October. My ultimate goal is expand the culture at UniHall beyond nationalities but to celebrate and acknowledge the growing LGBTIQ+ community at University Hall. Also I would like to give the college insight to our amazing culture and community.

Do check out the UWA Pride Department to stay updated with the events going on for Pride Week! https://www.facebook.com/uwastudentguildqd/

Posted on August 28, 2017