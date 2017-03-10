How to leverage your volunteer experience to land your dream job

So you’ve been working hard throughout uni to balance volunteering and extra-curriculars with paid work and study? Great!

Research shows that 82% of employers are more likely to hire someone with volunteer experience. With a solid volunteering record, you’re probably a pretty good candidate… now here are some tips on how to make the most of it to nab your ideal job (brought to you by Guild Volunteering)!

Identify the skills and experience you’ve acquired in your role

The first step is to figure out how exactly your volunteering makes you a good potential employee – what skills and experience have you gained through volunteering?

Consider two different types of skills:

Hard skills are defined, measurable, teachable abilities (like web coding or speaking a foreign language)

are defined, measurable, teachable abilities (like web coding or speaking a foreign language) Transferrable skills are personal and often subjective (like communication and teamwork). Don’t underestimate the value of these skills!

If you’re not sure, look at the tasks in your job description. Also consider whether there’s something new that you’ve learned through the role (something you’d be able to teach others about).

Rather than just saying what you ARE (with nouns), describe what you DO (with verbs and adjectives). So while your job title may be Admin Assistant, you can go beyond that to describe using your strong administrative skills and demonstrating attention to detail.

Think about the good qualities that your volunteering demonstrates

Even if you’ve volunteered in a completely different field to the one you want to work in, your volunteering can demonstrate traits that employers are looking for, like reliability, initiative, flexibility and many more. Volunteering for a long time or in a variety of roles; being part of a team, working unsupervised or leading your own program – all of these things demonstrate different qualities. Everyone says they’re hard-working and dedicated – but being able to back up your claim with examples makes all the difference!

Review your résumé

The UWA Careers Centre has plenty of detailed resources, workshops and advice on résumé basics – but here are our top tips for incorporating your volunteering experience:

You might like to separate your ‘Experience’ section into ‘Work’ and ‘Volunteering’ sections. If so, prioritise! If your volunteering experience is more relevant to the job you’re applying for than your paid jobs are, put the volunteering first. (Note that within each section of your resume, experiences should be listed in reverse chronological order.)

Use action verbs to describe your responsibilities and achievements in your roles.

Consider listing any training you attended or awards you received as well (but keep it short and relevant).

The person who managed or supervised you when you volunteered can be a good reference (just make sure to ask if they’re cool with it first).

Concentrate on your cover letters

Whether you’re applying for an advertised position or just enquiring about vacancies at organisations you’re interested in, you’ll need to send in a cover letter. You can find great tips and samples at the Careers Centre .

In a cover letter, you need to succinctly match your skills and experiences (whether acquired through volunteering, work or study) with the skills and experiences required for the job to show why you’re a perfect fit! This is your chance to spell out to the potential employer exactly why all the things listed on your resume are relevant to them. Use specific, relevant examples and be sure to use the keywords and terminology listed in the ad so they can easily see how you meet their criteria. And remember, every cover letter needs to be customised to address the criteria for the role!

Write stellar responses to selection criteria

Every job has a set of selection criteria (usually including some that are essential and some that are desirable extras). You’ll need to address these briefly in your cover letter, and sometimes in a separate document with a detailed response to each criterion. If you get an interview, the questions will mostly be based on the selection criteria as well. So it’s worth putting some time and effort into preparing answers.

Firstly, read the criteria carefully to identify what skills or experience the employer is looking for.

Then, for each criterion, brainstorm as many examples as possible from the last two to three years of work, study or volunteering. For example, to demonstrate ‘Well developed written communication skills’ you could highlight an article you got published in Pelican magazine, your Honours thesis or the newsletter you compiled monthly for a committee.

Look back at the criterion and decide which example is the best match, then flesh it out following the ‘STAR’ model:

S ituation: Describe the circumstance where you used the skills or qualities and gained the

ituation: Describe the circumstance where you used the skills or qualities and gained the T ask: What was your role?

ask: What was your role? A ctions: What did you do and how did you do it?

ctions: What did you do and how did you do it? Results: What did you achieve? What was the end result and how does it relate to the job you are applying for?

Go for it!

With a solid understanding of what you got out of volunteering, and the ability to clearly articulate that to potential employers via your resume, cover letters and selection criteria responses, your employability will skyrocket.

In case you need any more motivation to volunteer, check out our reasons why volunteering is great for your career!

