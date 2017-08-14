How to get fit on the cheap

As students, we can’t afford to fork out hundreds of dollars a month for fancy gym memberships. So here are a few tips for getting fit without spending a fortune:

Take advantage of free classes

The Guild offers FREE yoga and pilates classes throughout semester, which are well worth coming to (considering most classes cost $15-$20 or more)! Some city councils, health insurers and other groups also offer free fitness classes or training sessions, so search for any options available in your neighbourhood.

Get outdoors

At UWA we’re lucky to have beautiful surrounds with excellent riverside paths, so get out and walk, run or cycle and enjoy the lovely scenery! Or if you’ve got a few hours to spare on the weekend, go further afield for a nice hike on one of Perth’s best walking trails.

Check out UWA Sport

UWA Sport offers flexible gym memberships designed to suit students. Only here during semester? No problem – you don’t have to be locked in for a full year like some other gyms! And they’re affordable, starting at less than $10 a week.

They also offer Recreate short courses covering everything from watersports to dancing to martial arts and much more, for as little as $63 for 7 weeks (that’s $9 per class).

And they have social sports competitions (for soccer, badminton, frisbee and more) which are a great way to make friends.

Use Guild member discounts

As a Guild member you can access more than 30 exclusive offers at gyms, yoga studios, dance schools and even surfing, scuba diving and ice skating around Perth! Check out all the offers and you’re sure to find something that appeals to you.

Posted on August 14, 2017