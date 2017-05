Nominations are now open for positions on the Guild Sport Sub-Committee:

1 x Interfaculty Sports Representative (open to any students)

1 x International Representative (must be an international student)

1 x College Sport Representative (must be a current college resident)

If you are interested please send your name, student number and a short summary of why you would be a great candidate for the role to sport@guild.uwa.edu.au by Monday 26th of June (time TBC).

Posted on May 29, 2017