Guild Food Drive

Help feed students facing hardship!

We’re seeking donations from the UWA community in order to create a sustainable supply of items for the Guild Food Pantry.

What is the Guild Food Pantry?

The Guild Food Pantry was launched in 2016 by the UWA Student Guild Welfare Department (a student-led committee) and Student Assist (a team of support staff) to address the reality of food insecurity faced by many UWA students.

The Food Pantry aims to provide basic short-term food relief for students experiencing food insecurity and financial hardship. We do this by providing non-perishable essential food items to students who are struggling to meet the expenses associated with education and balanced nutrition.

The Food Pantry is a confidential, accessible and convenient way for students to access daily food essentials. All students need to do to access it is show their student card at Guild Student Assist (on the first floor of Guild Village).

There are a number of factors that may lead to students facing food insecurity, including low income/casual-type work and reduced hours of availability for work due to competing class times and personal commitments such as family or caring responsibilities. The Food Pantry is currently accessed by an average of 50 students a month with demand growing as awareness spreads.

What can you do to help?

Until Friday 6th October, we are running a food drive with collection points at several locations around campus:

Guild Student Centre

University Hall Foyer

Hackett Café

If you would like to collect donations on behalf of your Department/Faculty, you are welcome to collect a cardboard box from the Guild Student Centre.

We are seeking donations of non-perishable food items and other everyday necessities, such as:

Rice

Pasta

Noodles

Long-life milk

Jars of sauces

Tinned food such as tuna, baked beans, lentils, chickpeas, tomatoes, corn etc.

Oats

Cereal

Crackers

Muesli bars

Soap

Shampoo

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Sanitary items

After this food drive, donations will always be welcome at the Guild Student Centre (open 8.30am-5pm weekdays).

For more information about the Food Pantry, please see this article from the Western Suburbs Weekly or contact Guild Student Assist at assist@guild.uwa.edu.au or on (08) 6488 2292.

Posted on September 21, 2017