Guild Council Vacancies

There are currently two vacancies on Guild Council, Public Affairs Council President and Sports Representative. These are to filled by co-option by Guild Council as per section 611(2) (c) of the Guild Election Regulations.

If you would like to nominate for either position please email hello@guild.uwa.edu.au with your name, position you are running for, student number, mobile phone number and a blurb of up to 280 words on why you would be suitable for the role.

Nominations will be accepted from the 27th of February through to 5:00PM on the 3rd of March. Please note both positions will be filled on the 8th of March, with all candidates being notified after the Special Guild Council Meeting of the outcome.

If you have any questions regarding the process undertaken, please email chair@guild.uwa.edu.au.

Public Affairs Council President

This role is to manage the Public Affairs Council, which is responsible for promoting student interest and participation in political and social issues and cultural activities and is a recognised means of such participation. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Attending Guild Council (monthly)

Running Public Affairs Council meetings (monthly)

Attending Student Services Committee meetings (monthly)

Attending VACE Committee meetings (monthly)

Attending and Chairing PAC Committee meetings (fortnightly)

Collaborating and meeting with all Public Affairs Clubs

Running themed weeks or events that meet role as described above, previous examples include Fringe Festival, Faith Week, Social Justice Week.

Candidates who have experience running events, involvement in the Public Affairs Council and or social justice or cultural activities will be more likely to be successful.

Questions about this role can be directed to vp@guild.uwa.edu.au.

Sports Representative

The role of the Sports Representative is to:

Coordinate and organise the sporting activities and campaigns of the Guild

Recommend to Guild Council relevant policy on sports and active lifestyle, and to implement appropriate Guild policy on sports and active lifestyle

Liaise with UWA Sports Pty Ltd, residential sporting programs and UWA-related community sporting programs

Disseminate information on student welfare to students on campus using the available on-campus media

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Attending Guild Council (monthly)

Running the Sports collective

Collaborating and meeting with all faculty Sports representatives

Meeting with Sports UWA and the UWA Sports Council President

Running sporting activities, such as inter-faculty sport

Questions about this role can be directed to chair@guild.uwa.edu.au.

Posted on February 26, 2017