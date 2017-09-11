Guide to best student discounts

With a million things we have to pay for on a student budget, we need to stretch that dollar as far as it can go. But the best thing about being a student is the student discounts, so hereâ€™s a guide to getting the best deals!

UWA Student Guild

If you didn’t already know, our 2017 Guild membership entitles us to awesome deals all around Perth. From skydiving, to laser tag matches, to going on Segway tours around Elizabeth Quay. Start gathering your friends and making a list because there’s so much to do and so little time! Who said Perth was boring? Check out the Student Guild website to find out all about the amazing discounts the Guild has to offer.

Spotify Premium for Students

Dear Spotify listeners I have an ad for you! Spotify is finally offering Spotify Premium at a student discount. For just $5.99/month, you can stop listening to ads, and you can start listening to music wherever and whenever. It’s an awesome 50% off the price for non-students. Take advantage of this offer while you can, or use the $5.99 to buy ONE Dominos pizza that’s going to be gone long before a Spotify ad is over, absolutely your call.

UNiDAYS

Sign up for UNiDAYS and get discount codes for almost everything you could possibly need. Fashion, beauty, lifestyle, health & fitness, technology, you name it you got it! The easy use of this whole system is probably the worst thing about it, because that only means you will find that discount code and you will spend the dollars you already didn’t have. But 45% off Boohoo.com, um yes please?

Student Edge

Besides UNiDays, Student Edge is a member-based organization more specific for students in Australia. This community offers a much wider range of services, from study and career help, to life guides, and more importantly, to student discount deals. Receive 15% off at Baskin Robins, or mark the 8th of September on your calendar and wait for a Student Edge exclusive flyScoot offer.

The Happiest Hour

If you were just looking for a chill night at a pub, it would be worth checking The Happiest Hour to help you find the best food deals available in your area. The site hunts down deals from half price pints on Monday nights to $5 cheeseburger with any alcoholic beverage. Have fun with your friends without breaking the bank. Wins all around!

