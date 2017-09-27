Great online resources for managing your money

Want to take control of your finances but not sure where to start? We’ve gathered a bunch of useful resources for you!
- ASIC’s MoneySmart – free resources and information from an independent, impartial government body. Their budget planner, savings goal calculator, TrackMySPEND app and TrackMyGOALS app are great tools to get you started with managing your money!
- Financial Counsellors’ Association of WA – free, confidential counselling for financial hardship or debt problems
- The Barefoot Investor – a household name in finance, Scott Pape has some great simple advice on managing money, no matter what life stage you’re at
- Youth Central – this Victorian government site has useful info on managing your money and other life skills and issues such as housing and health
- National Debt Helpline (formerly MoneyHelp) – a free, not-for-profit service helping people to tackle debt problems. Their website is packed with info on bills, credit card debt, HECS-HELP debt and much more
Did you know? The Guild’s Student Assist staff team offers budgeting tips, interest-free loans, grants and food for students facing financial hardship, and referrals to free or low-cost support services. Their services are free, confidential and available to all UWA students.
