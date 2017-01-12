Get prepped for 2017

Re-enrol Re-enrolment is open now, and you should be sure to do it by Saturday 14th January. After that date, there’ll be a $200 late fee! Remember, you can change your enrolment later if necessary.

Sort out your timetable The Class Allocation System (CAS) is now open for you to input your timetable preferences, and closes on Saturday 28th January at 5pm. Or if you don’t care what days and times your classes are, you can do nothing and the system will automatically create your timetable! Either way, your allocated timetable will be available to view and change from Tuesday 31st January at 10am.

Renew your Guild membership The Guild Student Centre is open 8.30am-12pm and 1pm-5pm weekdays over the summer. Like and subscribe to our Facebook page to be the first to know when 2016 membership stickers and diaries are available for collection!

Sort out your textbooks Consider dropping your old books to the Secondhand Bookshop in Guild Village to get some precious $$ back. Then check your booklist for 2017 and hunt for pre-loved copies or order shiny new ones. Check out our Textbook Tips post for the lowdown on how to avoid the crowds and find bargains!

Consider applying for a parking permit If you’ve completed 48 credit points, you may be eligible for a student parking permit. Beware though – a permit doesn’t guarantee you a bay and the student parking areas are in high demand, so if you’re not planning to arrive super early each day it may be better to just stick to taking the bus.