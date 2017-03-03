Free wellness sessions

Take a break from study and spend some time focusing on fitness and relaxation with our weekly wellness sessions! We offer yoga and pilates classes led by friendly expert teachers FREE for Guild members – just some of the many benefits of membership!

Classes are suitable for all levels and no registration is required. Just come along with comfortable clothes, a bottle of water and (optional) mat or towel. Mats are available to borrow from the Guild Student Centre (first come, first served).

WHERE: Oak Lawn (we will move inside if it rains – ask at the Guild Student Centre for the location)

WHEN: Pilates – every Tuesday at 3.30pm, yoga – every Wednesday at 4pm, from week 2 of semester 1 until week 1 of exams.

Posted on March 3, 2017