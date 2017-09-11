Free things to do in Perth for International Students!

As a student in University, I am extremely sure that on some occasions, money may be tight. Hence, here at UWA ISS – we have created a list of things to do in Perth during your mid semester break!

Kings Park Free Guided Walks | West Perth

Wander through one of Perth’s most popular tourist attractions with a guided tour through Kings Park Botanical Gardens. The free guided walks begin at the park’s information center at 10am, 12pm and 2pm every day of the week. While at Kings Park, you will be able to learn about the unique flora that Western Australia has to offer, see the State War Memorial and spot some of the 80 local bird species.

Entertainment in the Northbridge Piazza | Northbridge

At the Northbridge Piazza in Central Perth, there is free entertainment that you can check out! This includes free yoga and Tai Chi class in the morning. You can also catch a movie on the permanent LED screen in the evening. The Piazza can be easily accessed by catching the Blue CAT bus from the City.

Walk (or bike) the Fremantle Markets | Fremantle

If you’re a fan of two-footed wanderings, or even more of a two-wheels kind of traveler, head to Fremantle on the weekends. The Fremantle Markets are full of fresh, local food and perfect trinkets to take home to friends and family. If you’re feeling wallet shy or just love dazzling colours, the market is a good place for you to bring your camera. And for the bike aspect, you can stop by E-shed markets to pick up a free set of wheels which is provided by the Free Wheeling Fremantle Initiatives.

Take a Day Trip to York | York

For travelers who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, York is a great getaway. It is nestled on the Avon River, and the calendar is booked with festivals and events for you to learn about life in rural Western Australia.

Didgeridoo Beach | Fremantle

The didgeridoo is one of the oldest woodwind instruments in the world. It originated in northern Australia and is played by the indigenous tribes of the land. Didgeridoo Breath runs lessons and workshops for beginners through to advanced players. You can get a 15-minutes session for free.

Perth Cultural Centre | Perth

Perth Cultural Centre is the very center of Perth artistic heartbeat, and it just so happens that entry to everything is free. From the Art Gallery of Western Australia, and the Library and Information Service of Western Australia to the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts and The Blue Room Theatre. It is a taste of the unique art scene here in Perth.

Taste Test at Swan Valley | Swan Valley

With Swan Valley, the beauty is in the free samples and taste testing that go on all day throughout the week. Just a 25 minutes ride from the main city, you can find tastings of wine, cheese, chocolates, ice cream and it is all deliciously handcrafted in Western Australia’s oldest wine region.

Windan Bridge Loop | East Perth

On a sunny day in Perth, you may be interested in trying the Windan Bridge Loop, which is a three-kilometer bike trail following the Swan River into the City that cyclists of any level could enjoy. On the ride, you’ll see Herrison Island, the new Perth stadium, East Perth and the central business district. During the ride, you may decide to stop for a drink at one of the numerous fantastic cafes near the trail. You won’t only see the city life in Perth, the trail will show you a range of wildlife from birds to fish and if you’re lucky some dolphins. If cycling doesn’t interest you, the path also has space for walking where you can really slow down and enjoy the sights.

