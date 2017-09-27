Financial Literacy 1101

We millennials are faced with more financial products and decisions than young people ever have been in the past. But most of us aren’t taught about money in school or uni!

Moolah, dough, cold hard cash – whatever you want to call it, it’s a big part of life and some basic knowledge and skills (a.k.a. ‘financial literacy’) can make a big difference.

Financial literacy will prevent you from living beyond your means, incurring debt and scoring a poor credit rating which could have a negative impact later on. And it’ll help you to make choices you’re comfortable with to grow your money and achieve big goals (whether that’s buying a house, having an endless supply of smashed avo or even both).

Financial literacy means that you have control over your money rather than money having control over you.

Sounds good, right!?

Here’s a quick guide to the basics of managing your money thanks to our Guild Student Assist finance specialist Katherine.

Find your money personality

Everyone’s different, and your parents, partner or BFF might not share the same values and attitudes to money that you have. Some people find it easy to squirrel away savings while others can’t resist splashing their cash. Some people value material possessions, others would rather spend their hard-earned moolah on experiences. Some people are comfortable with higher levels of risk than others when it comes to investments.

The first step in taking control of your finances is to think about your personal values and attitudes to money. These will underpin every financial decision you make in your life!

TIP: Take this money personality quiz to discover your innate approach to money.

Set some goals

The next step towards controlling your money is goal setting. Consider your short-term, medium-term and long-term aims.

Short-term: within a year – e.g. taking a trip to Europe over summer

Medium-term: 1-3 years – e.g. saving for a new car or a wedding

Long-term: several years – e.g. saving a deposit for a house in five years

As with any type of goal, your financial goals should be SMART – specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound.

Specific: state what exactly you want to achieve (e.g. Take a one-week trip to Bali)

Measurable: put a dollar figure on it (e.g. A flight + accommodation package plus spending money will cost you $2000)

Achievable: make sure it’s within your means (e.g. you know you earn about $300 per fortnight and can comfortably save $100 of that)

Realistic: be honest with yourself (e.g. if you need to give up coffee to save an extra $25 per week, are you willing to do that?)

Time-bound: set the time frame (e.g. you want to go in July, and will have to pay a 50% deposit by the start of May)

TIP: Use ASIC’s TrackMyGOALS app to figure out how much you need to save each pay and visualise your progress towards your goal(s).

Work out a budget

Next, it’s time to start managing your day-to-day income and expenditure and planning for future expenses with a budget. It may sound boring, but following a realistic budget will definitely help you stress less when it comes to money.

As a student on a low income, your expenses may equal or sometimes exceed your income. A budget can help you make it through to the next pay period without running out of money for necessities like rent and food, and plan ahead for future expenses like car rego and insurance.

Plus, you can free up cash to use on things that are really important to you and not fritter it away on things you don’t remember buying.

TIP: See our complete article on Budgeting Basics for a step-by-step guide to creating your budget.

Understand your financial options

If your budget is in the green, there are many different options for saving and investing your spare cash. Likewise, if you need to borrow some extra $$, there are heaps of credit options around.

Whenever you’re considering a new financial product – whether it’s a savings account, investment, loan, credit card or anything else – carefully read all the fine print and make sure you know what you’re signing up for. What fees, penalties or restrictions apply? What will happen if your financial circumstances change?

The good news is that despite facing a more bewildering array of financial options than ever before, we also have more information at our fingertips! It’s always worth looking for independent information or seeking personalised advice before taking up a new product.

TIP: Check out our article on Great Online Resources for Managing your Money for links to loads of useful info.

Enjoy having control of your hard-earned cash!

Your goals may change throughout your life but armed with financial literacy you can keep kicking goals – whatever yours may be.

The Guild’s Student Assist staff team offers budgeting tips, interest-free loans, grants and food for students facing financial hardship, and referrals to free or low-cost support services. Their services are free, confidential and available to all UWA students.

