Exploring Perth

SEAN MATJERAIE highlights the fun things you can do in Perth – there’s something for everyone.

First published in the Guild International Students’ Service Lighthouse Magazine, semester 2 2017.

The Color Run Dream World Tour – Sunday 5th November 2017

Langley Park

Let’s start with an event you’ve probably heard of, the Color Run – yes Perth is hip enough to have one too. If you have never heard of it, the Color Run is a 5km, untimed fun run, where everyone gets covered in all the colours of the rainbow (no pot of gold unfortunately).

The Color Run brings the community together to celebrate healthiness, happiness and individuality. You’ll definitely be “that individual” on the bus home covered in dyed corn starch, that’s for sure.

Known as “the happiest 5k in the world”, where else can you have an excuse to throw coloured food product at other people without them getting mad? I’d be happy to do that!

Once covered in colours, foam and slime (yes slime), there is a big post 5k concert where things get even messier. I mean the only way is all the way right?

Tickets are on sale till mid October, but get in quick because close to 20,000 people take part in it every year so make sure you’re one of them.

Learn to Surf

At the beach

When in Australia do what the Australians do. Other than barbequing and brunching, Australians surf. It’s safe to say that there is a large outdoor culture here in Perth and surfing is a big part of that. I once had a 60-year-old lecturer here, who would surf every morning before coming to school. If that doesn’t inspire you, I’d like to see you at 60.

Perth and Western Australia in general has amazing surfing beaches, some for the inexperienced and others for the thrill seekers. The list is long, from Ningaloo Reef up north, Margaret River down south and Scarborough beach, just 20 minutes from UWA.

No longer just for the jobless, or vegans take the opportunity, there are plenty of surf schools in the Perth vicinity, I googled it, trust me.

Twilight Hawkers Market

Forrest Chase (Perth City)

Enough with the active fun stuff, let’s indulge a little shall we?

Every Friday evening from October to April the Twilight Hawkers Market brings Perth City to life.

Located in the shadow of Perth’s beautiful Post Office Building (now H&M), the smells of food from around the globe will greet you, egging you on to spend more money and stuff yourself silly.

Food from Malaysia, Indonesia, Spain, Portugal, Jamaica and more, the choices are endless, and the atmosphere spectacular, this is where the real melting pot of Perth is. All its cultures coming together to create a memorable Friday night out.

My personal favourites are the satay, cooked on a charcoal grill, and a raspberry cheesecake popsicle, believe me it’s to die for, and I’d kill for it.

There is something for everyone though, and I’ve yet to be unsatisfied by anything I bought, though I must say the wallet takes a bit of a beating.

Once the winter winds turn a bit warmer, head over, and don’t forget to invite me, don’t Bo’ Jio ah!

Watch an AFL game

Come to Australia to see new things, meet new people and to have that real Australian experience? Well throwing a shrimp (who even calls it that) on to a barbie isn’t what you should be doing.

What you should be doing instead is watching an Australian Football League game, or Aussie Rules for short. The two local teams in Perth are the West Coast Eagles and the Fremantle Dockers.

Australians are crazy about the game, and there’s a reason why, its great fun to watch. Sitting in the stands, beer in hand, team scarf around your neck and the sound of expletives roaring out from the bearded man next to you, I can’t imagine anything more Australian.

Zig Zag Scenic Drive

Kalamunda

Perth is definitely a beautiful city, though there aren’t many places for you to experience it in full, the Zig Zag Scenic Drive is one of them, and is something you should not miss when you’re here.

I myself have been there countless times, and the experience is never a boring one. The view of what I’d imagine to be most of Perth and the surrounding area is a breathtaking one, and it isn’t even that far away. Located in the Perth Hills, near Kalamunda and only half an hour from UWA.

I’d also recommend for an epic Instagram pic #lit #nofilter #instacrazy.

Be careful though, stepping to close to the edge will end in something extremely painful, so always stay safe up there, especially when driving down, it isn’t called Zig Zag for nothing.

The Perth Royal Show

Claremont Showgrounds

Last, but definitely not least, is the Perth Royal Show. It’s probably best described as a ‘carnival’ of sorts, you know those you see on American TV shows.

Complete with carnival rides, show bags and those games that you spend money on because it looks easy but actually isn’t.

From the 23rd to the 30th of September, this annual event will definitely be somewhere you’ll end up, and if not you will be jealous of those who went.

I personally can’t take carnival rides, but they look fun! They also have scare rides, petting zoos, animal shows, and exhibits.

What you really want though, are the show bags. With a plentiful choice of theme or type, they come stuffed with load of different things and all for well below retail price.

Go towards the afternoon to late evening, so you won’t be too tired to stay for the real party piece, the fireworks.

The half hour spectacular is really not to be missed, unless you live nearby, then you probably wish it gone.

Posted on August 14, 2017