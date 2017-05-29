From rocky gorges to lush valleys, beautiful beaches and striking deserts, Western Australia has many amazing landscapes just waiting to be explored! Why not take some time during your uni break to get out of town? You’re sure to return with some great memories (not to mention Instagram pics).

As a 2017 UWA Student Guild member, you can access more than 101 exclusive discounts on shops, services and activities in Perth and beyond – including plenty of deals to help you explore WA on a budget!

Want to see some top sights without the stress of driving and getting lost? Escape to WA offers Guild members $50 off all tours over $149, like their day trips to the Pinnacles or Wave Rock! And Sightseeing Pass Australia provides 15% off selected tours and attractions, which range from balmy Broome in the north all the way to the forests of the southwest.

If you’re planning a trip to the famous Ningaloo Reef, get 15% off a swim with whale sharks with Ningaloo Discovery.

Closer to Perth, Rottnest Island is a popular location for day trips or short holidays. As a Guild member, you can get 20% off return ferry fares and day tour packages with Rottnest Express, and zip around the island with Segway Tours WA (also operating in Perth and Fremantle) for 20% off.

Up for an adrenaline rush? Jumping out of a plane over Rockingham Beach or York with Skydive Australia would be an unforgettable experience – and they offer Guild members $30 off plus a free t-shirt!

Of course, before heading off on any trip you should take out adequate travel insurance – so check out Fast Cover, where Guild members can get 10% off.

Now what are you waiting for? Check out our 2017 member discount listing for full details and start planning your break!

You may also like Xin Yi Wee’s Top Five Road Trip Destinations in WA!

Thanks to all of our travel & tourism discount partners:



Posted on May 29, 2017