experiencestudentculture Instagram Competition

Show us what student culture means to you! Use the hashtag #experiencestudentculture over the first weeks of semester to win a sweet pool of prizes including:

2 x pairs of sunglasses from Special Eyes (valued at $300 +)

$100 voucher from Lorna Jane

$50 food vouchers from the Guild’s foodie destinations Quobba Gnarning, Hackett and the Tavern

One of 20 Guild merchandise packs

Terms and Conditions:

This is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.

Entry is open to current UWA students only. Winners will be required to present their UWA student card with 2017 student sticker to claim a prize.

To enter, simply post a photo the hashtag #experiencestudentculture on Instagram (ensure your profile is set to public).

You may enter as many times as you like.

Entries close Sunday 12th March 2017, 11.59pm.

The judges (Guild Engagement department staff) will award prizes for the entries that in their opinion best capture an aspect of student life and campus culture.

Winners will be announced by Friday 17th March 2017 on the Guild Facebook page and Instagram profile. Winners will also be contacted via direct message on Instagram. Prizes must be collected within two weeks or they will be forfeited.

This competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram or Facebook.

Posted on February 24, 2017