Education Council OCM position open

There is a vacancy on the 2017 Education Council (ED) for 1 x Ordinary Committee Member.

ABOUT EDUCATION COUNCIL

Education Council consists of representatives from all Faculty Societies (FacSocs), Guild Departments and an elected Education Council Committee, providing a forum to address issues affecting students across campus, and off campus, at both a local and a national level.

Please note, ordinary committee members are required to attend a monthly two hour long Education Council meeting in addition to regular committee meetings. OCMs will also be delegated tasks and projects throughout their term.

NOMINATION DETAILS

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday 24th March 2017.

To be eligible to nominate you must be an enrolled student and Guild member for 2017.

Submit your nomination by emailing ed@guild.uwa.edu.au with the title “OCM Nomination” and providing your name and student number.

The election will be conducted in the Guild Council Meeting Room by secret optional preferential ballot at the Education Council Meeting at 6pm on Tuesday 28th March 2017, where you will be given the opportunity to give a 1 minute speech.

If you can’t attend the election, please include a short blurb in your nomination email to be read out on your behalf.

If you have further questions regarding the position, contact ed@guild.uwa.edu.au.

Posted on March 9, 2017